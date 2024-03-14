The Western Europe Tractor Market Sales to Boom, More than 150,508 Units to be Sold by 2029 - Arizton

CHICAGO, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Western Europe tractors market is growing at a CAGR of 3.96% during 2023-2029.

Western Europe Tractor Market Research Report by Arizton

Western Europe Tractor Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2029) 150,508 Units Market Size (2023) 121,086 Units CAGR (2023-2029) 3.69 % Historic Year 2020-2022 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2029 Market Segments Horsepower, Drive Type, and Geography

Governments must adopt effective and sustainable farming practices to ensure food security and safety. Developed countries implement the concept of precision agriculture to increase productivity. However, the level of agricultural mechanization remains low in developing countries. Precision farming is a management concept under which crops are grown according to soil specifications. The focus on agricultural mechanization will increase the demand for tractors and enhance the precision of farming using technologically advanced tractors in the European market.

The Western Europe agriculture tractor market consists of numerous players, such as John Deere, CNH Industrial, AGCO, and others. There is stiff competition among players, and the industry witness's rapid growth, likely attracting more players to the market and intensifying the competition during the forecast period. However, the huge capital requirement will likely hinder new entrants. Vendors try to break the price-based competition by relying on value-added sales, offering a competitive advantage and better margins. Furthermore, exit barriers in the industry are high due to the involvement of high capital and government regulations.

Key Developments

Chennai, India -based TAFE, earlier in Eastern Europe , entered Western Europe by presenting its model at AGRITECHNICA 2023, held in Germany .

John Deere exports tractors manufactured in India with the 75-130 HP range to Europe. Experts also include components and electronic systems.

With an increasing focus on electric tractor manufacturing, all the major manufacturers are shifting towards electric product launches. However, due to geopolitical issues, supply chain issues may hamper the market.

CNH Industrial announced in April 2023 the investment of EUR21.4 million in the French facility between 2023 and 2025 to increase production capacity. Also, New Holland launched a new straddle tractor, TE6, designed by Pininfarina to target narrow vineyards.

Various tractor companies are acquiring or partnering with technological companies to improve their European offerings.

Acquisitions

Solis Tractors & Agricultural Machinery (Netherlands) acquires Thaler GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

John Deere (US) acquires Mazzotti (Italy)

Trimble (US) acquires Muller-Electronic (Germany)

T.G. Schmeiser (Germany) acquires the Smart-Till product line from HCC (US)

John Deere's acquisition of Smart Apply, Inc.

Why Should You Buy this Report?

This report is among the few in the market that offer outlook and opportunity analyses forecast in terms of:

Market Size & Forecast Volume (units) 2020–2029

Segmentation by Horsepower



Segmentation by Drive Type



Segmentation by Geography

Production and trade values

Major current and upcoming projects and investments

Competitive intelligence about the economic scenario, advantages, industry dynamics, and market shares

Innovative technologies

Market share by each HP segment

Market share by each country

Company profiles of major and other prominent vendors

Market shares of major vendors

The Western Europe Tractor Market Report Encompasses Crucial Data, Including:

CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) during the forecast period: This metric provides insights into the annual growth rate of the Western Europe tractor market over the specified time frame.

Detailed information on growth drivers: The report offers in-depth information on the factors that will propel the Western Europe tractor market growth from 2023 to 2029. This includes an analysis of various market influences.

Precise estimation of market size: Accurate assessments of the Western Europe tractor market size and its contribution and focusing on key market segments.

Predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior: The report offers insights into anticipated trends and shifts in consumer behavior that are likely to impact the Western Europe tractor market, helping businesses prepare for future market dynamics.

Geographical market growth: The report covers the development of the Western Europe tractor market.

Competitive landscape analysis: A thorough examination of the market's competitive landscape is presented, including detailed information about companies operating in the Western Europe tractor market. This includes an overview of key players, their market share, strategies, and key developments.

Analysis of growth challenges: The report includes a comprehensive analysis of factors that may pose challenges to the growth of companies in the Western Europe tractor market, providing a well-rounded view of the market dynamics.

Key Company Profiles

Deere & Company

CNH Industrial

AGCO

Mahindra

Kubota

CLAAS

Same Deutz-Fahr

Yanmar

TAFE

SOLIS

KIOTI

Arbos Group

Iseki

Escorts Kubota

Lovol

ARGO Tractors

Branson Tractors

TYM Corp.

LS Tractor

VST Tillers Tractors Ltd.

Zetor

JCB

BCS Group

Captain Tractors

Antonio Carraro

Market Segmentation

Horsepower

Less than 25 HP

25–35 HP

36–45 HP

46–65 HP

66–100 HP

Above 100 HP

Drive Type

2-wheel Drive

4-wheel Drive

Geography

Western Europe

France



Germany



Italy



The U.K.



Spain



Austria



Belgium



Netherlands

