THE WESTIN HILTON HEAD ISLAND RESORT & SPA ANNOUNCES UPCOMING COMPLETION OF ITS $13.8 MILLION RENOVATION

Across all rooms, the team has transformed these spaces into extensions of the island's natural landscape to create a luxurious coastal escape. Ellis Adams Design drew inspiration from the wispy sea oats and sweetgrass of Hilton Head Island while encouraging rejuvenation and relaxation by balancing wellness and casual adventure. Architectural details throughout the remodeled rooms and suites reflect the outside environment with a light and airy touch, while imperfect natural textures are intertwined with organic forms to express a soft luxury. Taking cues from nature, the color palette was derived from the island's sandy shores and marshlands, deep green foliage, and clear blue skies, so that each room's design is rich yet restrained, as well as natural and warm.

"We are delighted to welcome new and returning guests to the latest iteration of The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa," says Mike Tighe, General Manager. "At the heart of our hospitality is an unwavering commitment to serving as a premier resort destination in the Southeast, and renovation not only signifies a chapter of renewal but also underscores our dedication to providing guests with a best-in-class experience."

The Presidential Suite will feature an expansive master bedroom, adjoining living room, large dinner table, a private veranda, and extended balconies with views of the resort, the koi pond, and the Atlantic Ocean. The Vice Presidential Suite beckons with a king bedroom, connecting living room, walk-in closet, three balconies, and a living area that boasts a wet bar and powder room, making it the perfect space for entertaining. The Atlantic Suite, situated along the beachfront with premium ocean views, allows for seclusion with separate sleeping and seating areas, a private balcony, a separate powder room, and a wet bar. For those seeking a retreat reminiscent of summer camp, the Resort Bunk Suite invites guests to relive the carefree days in this luxury studio. With bunk beds, a king bed, a dinette table, a large balcony, and a comfortable entertainment area with a wet bar, this suite serves as the perfect accommodation for multi-generational families and friend groups alike. In addition to these specialty suites, the resort has 25 Carolina King Suites that offer a dinette table, a comfortable entertainment area with a wet bar and a sleeper sofa, and two private balconies boasting sweeping views of the ocean or lush greenery of the island. Other renovated room types include the Ocean Front & Ocean View Guest Rooms, Island View Guest Rooms, and Resort View Guest Rooms.

The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa, nestled amidst swaying palmetto trees and perched upon Hilton Head Island's iconic white sand beaches, offers travelers a true Low Country oasis. With the renovation completed ahead of the spring break and summer travel seasons, there has never been a better time for families and friends to embark on an unforgettable journey to Hilton Head Island.

For more information or to book a stay, please visit https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/hhhwi-the-westin-hilton-head-island-resort-and-spa/ . Follow Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa on social media @westinhiltonhead on Facebook and @westinhhi on Instagram.

About The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa

The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa , perched on Hilton Head Island's iconic white sand beaches and nestled amidst swaying palmetto trees, offers travelers a true South Carolina oasis. Located alongside one of the country's top-ten ranking, family-friendly beaches, the oceanfront property captures the island's distinct charm and blends into its beachfront surroundings with green rooftops and palm tree-lined walkways. The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa offers five on-site dining destinations—The Carolina Room, Ingredients, Splash, Oceans, and View 32; a revitalizing full-service Heavenly Spa by Westin™; privileged access to the Port Royal Golf & Racquet Club; nearly 39,000 square feet of flexible, multi-use, indoor and outdoor event space; a state-of-the art fitness facility; three beachside swimming pools; private access to pristine beaches spanning 12 miles for an unparalleled escape; poolside and beachside private cabanas; and much more.

