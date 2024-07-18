The Westin Jekyll Island Beach Resort Unveils Three New Culinary Destinations in Collaboration with Acclaimed Chef Lindsay Autry

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Westin Jekyll Island Beach Resort, a four-star luxury hotel on Jekyll Island (one of Georgia's Golden Isles), has announced the relaunch of its culinary program in consultation with Chef Lindsay Autry, a three-time James Beard Award nominee for Best Chef: South. Three distinct restaurant concepts have officially opened: Willet's Lowcountry, serving coastal Southern cuisine; Pour Tabby, a quaint bar that sits adjacent to an oversized veranda; and Salty's, a poolside grill that makes spending the day beach or pool side easy. Open to visitors and locals alike, each venue aims to become a community staple, capitalizing on the bounty of local seafood and new menus designed by Chef Autry to feature her Southern-meets-Mediterranean cooking style.

These new concepts will elevate the dining options on Jekyll Island, known for its causal options. Chef Autry shared, "I was inspired by the overwhelming character and history of Jekyll Island. The goal with the new concepts was to celebrate that character, embrace regional produce and ingredients, and create experiences that will draw in Westin guests and visitors ready for a fresh take on dining on the island."

Originally from Eastern North Carolina, Chef Autry grew up helping with her family's peach orchard and honoring her early skills in 4-H cooking competitions. This simple, southern childhood gave Chef Autry a love for cooking and ultimately inspired her to pursue a career as a chef. Earning a culinary degree from Johnson & Wales, Chef Autry trained in cities along the Eastern seaboard (Charleston, SC, Miami, FL, Palm Beach, FL), as well as Mexico, before planting roots in West Palm Beach, where she owned and operated the culinary hot spot, The Regional. For her work at The Regional, Chef Autry received three consecutive James Beard Award nominations for "Best Chef: South" (2018-2020).

Chef Autry consulted with the culinary team at Westin Jekyll Island to bring her elevated and eclectic perspective to Willet's Lowcountry, Pour Tabby, and Salty's. Chef Autry leaned into the abundance of local seafood on Jekyll Island – and her background of Southern cooking with Mediterranean influence – to create menus that are rooted in place, light, and refreshing (a combination that plays nicely with the hotel's location on the Georgia coast and the Westin brand's focus on wellness). Keeping in line with what Westin Hotels are known for, with wellness at the forefront, all menus have a sizable selection of health-conscious options, including local, organic, and sustainably sourced ingredients whenever possible. The restaurant spaces have also undergone complete renovations (with a screened-in veranda so guests and visitors can enjoy dining outdoors), bringing to life a design and feel that more closely reflects coastal Georgia.

New Dining Concepts

Willet's Lowcountry celebrates coastal Southern cuisine inspired by the seasons and the abundance of local seafood. A relaxed atmosphere encapsulates the charming Jekyll Island vibe, offering both indoor and outdoor seating and a screened-in veranda overlooking the ocean.

Ingredients are consciously sourced from the best farmers, fisheries, and producers across the country, with particular attention to local and regional ingredients such as shrimp, fish, and seasonal Southern vegetables and grains. Signature dishes include Pickled Georgia Shrimp, Seasonal Vegetable Brunswick Stew, and Sweet-Tea-Brined Fried Chicken. Weekend brunch pays further homage to the South, offering a variety of Southern favorites such as Buttermilk Waffles, Fried Green Tomato Eggs Benedict with Country Ham, and build-your-own creamy grit bowls. For more information, visit www.willetslowcountry.com.

Pour Tabby is a bar & lounge connected to Willet's Lowcountry, celebrating Georgia's culinary heritage and offering an intimate and relaxed space for libations and bites. Signature cocktails include the Peach & Basil Smash, Georgia Hurricane, a bourbon-infused Back Porch Tea, and the Debutante, all meant to showcase Georgia's rich flavors and Southern traditions. A flip-top menu offers snacks, small plates, shareables, and larger plates for a full meal, with fan favorites such as the Shrimp n' Grits and Southern Tomato Tart. For more information, visit www.willetslowcountry.com/pour-tabby.

Salty's is an easy dining option near the pool. Guests can order from tables or enjoy full menu service poolside or from the beach (all menu items are packed in bento boxes for wherever the day takes you). Chef Autry has created a casual and comfortable menu that is elevated to utilize the best ingredients possible. Items include salads, tacos (e.g., local redfish tacos and shrimp tacos with green tomato slaw), pizza, burgers, and sandwiches (e.g., pimiento cheese BLT with heirloom tomatoes). A kids menu is also available.

A Reimagined Hotel

The Westin Jekyll Island is undergoing an extensive transformation to redefine its presence as a premier beachfront resort on the Atlantic coastline. With new ownership at the helm, the hotel connects the guest experience more deeply with its location on the Georgia coast (including the island's history, wildlife, cuisine, and tranquil essence), enhancing its appeal as a true leisure destination and beachfront resort.

The new culinary program is the first of many upgrades at the resort in the coming year. Other changes include renovated and redesigned rooms and thoughtful guest experiences such as historical tours and marine biology walks. No longer a hotel that could be anywhere, the reimagined Westin Jekyll Island will be authentic to its place on the Georgia coast – providing an opportunity for guests to lean into the southern coastal life, enjoy local seafood and southern cuisine, and connect to the natural world on Jekyll Island.

About The Westin Jekyll Island Beach Resort

The Westin Jekyll Island Beach Resort is a four-star luxury hotel on Jekyll Island, one of Georgia's Golden Isles along the Atlantic coastline. Located right on the beach, guests can enjoy Jekyll's serene and natural surroundings from the comfort of the resort. The hotel also offers convenient access to many top attractions on the island, including Driftwood Beach, the Georgia Sea Turtle Center, miles of beaches and ocean and marsh views, outdoor activities, museums, shopping, and dining. As one of the few full-service hotels on the island, perks include full beach service (chairs & umbrellas, food & beverage service) and complimentary bike rentals. Guests can also take advantage of all the benefits of staying at a Westin Bonvoy property, including the Westin's featured wellness offerings. For more information, visit the website.

