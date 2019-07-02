The Westin Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa Completes Major Redesign

The 493-room desert oasis resort, just 17 miles from the Las Vegas Strip, brings the colors and textures of the surrounding landscape into guest rooms and public spaces, allowing travelers to experience the benefits of biophilic design before they step foot outside. Guest rooms and suites have been updated with new furniture, flooring, artwork and lighting, while bathrooms have new showers, countertops, flooring and fixtures.

Guests craving adventure in the outdoors can take advantage of 21 acres of lakefront property with kayaks, paddle boards and pedal boats, as well as a private beach, two pools, waterslide and two Jack Nicklaus Signature golf courses. The g Aveda Spa Lago is now offering a zero-gravity pedicure experience to round out an expansive spa menu.

"2019 is our year," says General Manager Jeff Wood. "This resort has been a serene, luxurious change of pace for locals and visitors looking to escape the chaos of the Strip. We're excited to show off our new modern look and continue to make lasting memories for them year after year."

Dramatic floor-to-ceiling windows and lake views highlight Marissa Steak & Sushi, where guests can enjoy fine-dining Asian Fusion cuisine specializing in Wagyu steaks, signature sushi and sashimi. Rick's Café, the property's three-meal restaurant, has been beautifully reimagined with an expanse of windows, new communal seating and a lighter color palette.

The 120,000 square feet of flexible indoor/outdoor meeting space has also undergone a complete renovation, with new flooring, lighting, and first-class audio/visual capabilities. An 80-foot luxury yacht is also available for outdoor meetings, networking and private events, which is sure to make for one-of-a-kind experiences.

Opportunities for exploration, recreation and relaxation are endless at the Westin - experience SUNsational Savings with a limited time offer. Book now with promo code A5343 for $89 weekdays and $119 weekend rates all summer long. Visit the website, select your desired dates, in the "Special Rates" dropdown menu select "Corporate/Promo" and enter code A5343.

The Westin Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa is located at 101 MonteLago Blvd, Henderson, NV 89011 and can be reached at 702.567.6000 or online, http://www.westinlakelasvegas.com. It is owned and operated by Pacifica Host Hotels.

