The Westin Maui Resort & Spa Extends Sustainability With Carbon Lighthouse

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its targeted sustainability efforts, the 770-room Westin Maui Resort & Spa announced a partnership with Carbon Lighthouse , a software-enabled energy services company, to analyze and optimize its energy consumption, reduce electricity costs, and eliminate carbon emissions caused by wasted energy. Over the past several years, the owners, leadership team and associates at The Westin Maui have committed to strengthening the resort's sustainability efforts and Carbon Lighthouse will extend those efforts to help the resort achieve its overall sustainability goals.

"At The Westin Maui, we embody a culture of 'Malama Ka Aina i Ke Kai' (care for the land and the ocean) and working with Carbon Lighthouse on our energy efficiency efforts aligns perfectly," said Gregg Lundberg, general manager of The Westin Maui Resort & Spa. "We're excited about implementing the new sustainability strategies recommended by Carbon Lighthouse to better service our guests, our employees, and our community."

The resort has already implemented several innovative programs to nurture a culture of sustainability among its associates and guests alike, earning it the Excellence in Sustainability award at the 'Aipono Awards. Key initiatives include guestroom sustainability programs; waste minimization and recycling programs; a sustainable food and beverage menu that sources products from local organic farmers and businesses; and it's Westin Maui WATERMAN (and WATERWOMAN) program that where guests participate in ocean adventures with local paddleboarders, boat captains and canoe racers who share their respect for the water and passion for the environment.

Carbon Lighthouse's unique approach to Efficiency Production installed hundreds of sensors at The Westin Maui to collect thousands of unique data points. As part of the analytics process, Carbon Lighthouse used its patented CLUES® platform to analyze the data along with weather, utility and other available building data to establish a baseline of energy consumption and provide highly accurate and effective energy efficiency measures across the resort's HVAC and lighting systems. The combination of these data-driven solutions will provide energy efficiency measures that reduce carbon emissions and will turn wasted energy into guaranteed revenue to support The Westin Maui's commitment to sustainability.

"Carbon Lighthouse is pleased to partner with The Westin Maui on its commitment to sustainable tourism," said Brenden Millstein, CEO and co-founder of Carbon Lighthouse. "Westin Maui is taking action to minimize its carbon footprint, demonstrating that investing in sustainability can have a positive impact on the environment while being profitable as well."

The Westin Maui Resort & Spa joins a growing number of organizations, including A&B Properties, Hawaiian Airlines, Aloha United Way, Royal Lahaina Resort, Elemental Excelerator and Ulupono Initiative who have been working with Carbon Lighthouse since 2016 to build a more sustainable and resilient Hawai'i through profit-driven carbon elimination.

ABOUT THE WESTIN MAUI RESORT & SPA

Commanding Ka'anapali Beach, The Westin Maui Resort & Spa is reimagining its magnificent 12-acre setting with an exciting transformation. The reinvented experience at this 770-room beachfront resort includes a new lobby, redesigned Beach Tower accommodations, aquatic playground with six outdoor pools, scenic gardens with waterfalls and exotic wildlife. Guests can enjoy watersport fun, wellness and cultural offerings, championship golfing and shopping mere steps away. The resort continues its powerful commitment to transform the property and services into a greener operation through sustainable and social responsibility practices. Visit www.westinmaui.com for more information and stay connected @TheWestinMaui on Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT CARBON LIGHTHOUSE

Carbon Lighthouse is on a mission to stop climate change by making it easy and profitable for building owners to eliminate carbon emissions caused by wasted energy. The company's unique approach to Efficiency Production goes deep into buildings to uncover and constantly correct hidden inefficiencies that add up to meaningful financial value and carbon elimination that continues over time. Since 2010, commercial real estate, educational, hospitality and industrial customers nationwide have chosen Carbon Lighthouse to enhance building comfort, increase net operating income and achieve their sustainability goals. Carbon Lighthouse is an Elemental Excelerator 2016 Cohort Company and has received multiple investments from Ulupono Initiative. For more information visit: https://www.carbonlighthouse.com/ .

