THE WESTIN NASHVILLE COMPLETES $13.5M RENOVATION, ELEVATING GUESTROOMS, SUITES, AND ROOFTOP MEETING EXPERIENCE

Refreshed Guestrooms, Tech-Forward Meeting Spaces, And Enhancements Across Key Guest Areas Highlight The Property's Modern Evolution

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Castlerock today announces the completion of a comprehensive $13.5 million renovation of The Westin Nashville , enhancing guestrooms, suites, and key public spaces across the 456-room hotel. Located adjacent to Music City Center, the property plays a central role in Nashville's convention and group market, and the renovation positions the hotel to better serve evolving business and leisure demand.

The Westin Nashville

Executed at approximately $29,600 per key and delivered on time and under budget, the renovation prioritized high-impact, revenue-generating areas throughout the property. The overall renovation design approach, led in collaboration with Anderson Design Studio , emphasized a modern, cohesive aesthetic aligned with the evolving expectations of today's traveler. All guestrooms and suites were fully refreshed with new hardwood flooring, contemporary furnishings, and updated soft goods aligned with Westin Hotels & Resorts' design standards. Suites now feature dedicated dining and living areas, creating flexible environments suited for small meetings, group travel, and extended stays.

Additional updates enhance both guest experience and functionality across public and meeting spaces. The lobby was refreshed with updated soft goods and now features Westin's "The Well" water refill station, offering still and sparkling water, alongside reusable bottles available for purchase. Meeting spaces, including the Boardroom and Radnor, were upgraded with new flooring, wall coverings, enhanced technology, and improved seating to better support corporate and group demand.

In parallel with the renovation, the project was supported by $26.56 million in fixed-rate mezzanine financing with AllianceBernstein, further strengthening the asset's capital structure and positioning it for long-term performance.

"The renovation of The Westin Nashville reflects a deliberate repositioning of the asset to better align with the evolving expectations of today's traveler and the strength of the Nashville market," said Seamus Ross, CEO of Castlerock. "Coupled with a thoughtfully structured capital strategy, including our mezzanine financing with AllianceBernstein, this investment positions the property for sustained rate growth and long-term value creation."

With the renovation complete, The Westin Nashville is positioned to capture continued demand from business and leisure travelers, particularly within the city's growing convention and group segments. The refreshed property offers upgraded accommodations, enhanced meeting capabilities, elevated social spaces, and a renewed focus on wellness and comfort in the heart of downtown Nashville.

Rates start at $299. For more information about The Westin Nashville or to book your stay, please visit www.WestinNashville.com or call (615) 248-2800 .

● Media assets: HERE (photos courtesy of The Westin Nashville)

ABOUT CASTLEROCK

Founded in 2013, Castlerock is a Nashville-based integrated real estate investment, development, and operating platform focused on creating distinctive, experience-driven properties that enhance and enrich the communities they serve. With a vertically integrated, hands-on approach, Castlerock manages the full investment lifecycle—from sourcing and structuring opportunities through development, branding, operations, and asset management—driving long-term value and strong performance. The firm's portfolio includes award-winning hospitality assets such as The Westin Nashville, alongside a growing platform of hospitality, mixed-use, and consumer-driven ventures. For more information, visit castlerockam.com .

ABOUT THE WESTIN NASHVILLE

Owned by Castlerock, The Westin Nashville is an upscale hotel in the heart of Nashville, offering a soothing contrast to the pulsing vibe of Music City while being just steps away from live entertainment, iconic attractions, and local culture. The property features 456 guestrooms and suites, 20,000 square feet of event space, L27 Rooftop Lounge, signature restaurant Decker & Dyer, and Rhapsody Spa. For more information, visit www.WestinNashville.com or follow @westinnashville on Instagram.

SOURCE Castlerock