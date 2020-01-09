The Westin New Orleans Unveils $30 Million Renovation

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Westin New Orleans is pleased to announce the completion of a $30 million revitalization spanning the entire hotel. The extensive architectural and interior redesign includes major renovations to all guestrooms and suites, lobby/check-in, and 30,000 square feet of meeting space. The hotel also features new dining establishments Bistro at the Bend restaurant and Observatory Eleven bar and lounge, as well as new special event space, Riverbend Ballroom. The restaurant, bar, and ballroom are located on the 11th floor, where hotel guests may enjoy cocktails, Southern cuisine through a regional lens, and the ability to connect with others while taking in breathtaking views of the Mississippi River and historic French Quarter. The Westin New Orleans is located on the edge of the French Quarter off Canal Street at 100 Rue Iberville.

"The renovation has been an exciting step towards elevating the hotel to the Westin brand standards and expectations of Westin hotel loyalists," says Jerry Reyes, General Manager of The Westin New Orleans. "The spectacular views at Observatory Eleven, Bistro at the Bend, and Riverbend Ballroom are like no other in the city and only enhance our guests' experience with us. Our revitalized guestrooms, lobby, and meeting spaces breathe life back into the hotel, preserving the peaceful luxury that our guests know and love."

The developers worked with Canadian firm Moncur Design Associates whose interiors portfolio focuses exclusively on the hospitality market. The hotel design celebrates the majesty and beauty of the Mississippi River and New Orleans, capturing core elements such as the city's history, culture, and architecture, and natural elements like the lush and green marshlands and southern oaks with hanging moss. The reimagined lobby/check-in and 462 guest rooms and suites, which span 19 floors, showcase these iconic components and engage the five senses through a balance of the use of pattern, color, texture, and form. The hotel added 4,500 square feet of meeting space for a total of 30,000 square feet across 18 rooms on the property.

Inspired by the floor-to-ceiling views of the river, Observatory Eleven features a gorgeous circular bar as the main focal point of the lounge and approximately 2,300 square feet of seating with magnificent views overlooking the river from the 11th floor. The bar program is led by Daniel Levy and features a curated cocktail menu, including original craft cocktails and the classics, and a selection of beer and wine.

The hotel's new restaurant, Bistro at the Bend, showcases a modern, intimately designed interior space seating approximately 104 guests. True to the name, the restaurant overlooks the bend of the Mississippi River. At the helm is Chef Daniel Mills who spent over seven years at The Roosevelt New Orleans prior to joining The Westin team. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the restaurant's menu features small and large plates to appease any palate. Chef Mills' signature dishes traverse the palate and traditions of the American south with a focus on Louisiana flavors and local seafood. A selection of Chef's signature dishes include savory blue crab beignets, Gulf Coast au gratin, blackened scallops, and pimento cheese arancini.

The Westin New Orleans' former restaurant space has been reimagined and is now home to the Riverbend Ballroom, a 4,200 square foot event space, that can serve 280 guests. From weddings to business seminars, the ballroom can be transformed to meet guests' needs while maintaining a backdrop that is distinctly New Orleans. Large, floor-to-ceiling windows span the length of the ballroom, providing natural light and sights of the Mississippi. Additionally, the room offers a terrace where guests can breathe in the fresh air and enjoy the sounds of the city.

The Westin New Orleans was purchased by The Berger Co., in partnership with Cerberus Real Estate Capital Management, in 2017.

"This massive overhaul of the hotel signifies our commitment to making New Orleans a top destination in the world," says Ben Tiller, Principal at the Berger Co. "We're excited to see our vision come to life and to create a unique experience for anyone visiting or living in the city."

The hotel is managed by Highgate, a premier hospitality investment and management company widely recognized as an innovator in the industry.

