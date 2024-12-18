The Westin Sacramento Riverfront Hotel & Spa Unveils New Name and Multimillion-Dollar Transformation

Renovation of upscale, contemporary hotel delivers enhanced guest experience

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Westin Sacramento Riverfront Hotel & Spa is pleased to announce its new name and unveil its multimillion-dollar renovation. Nestled along the historic Sacramento River, the upscale, contemporary hotel has transformed all of its 101 spacious guestrooms and suites, its striking lobby and check-in area, and expansive meetings and events spaces. The property will also debut a newly constructed private marina in early spring 2025, where guests can host private events and local boaters can dock and enjoy the hotel's offerings. The Westin Sacramento Riverfront Hotel & Spa is owned by Monarch Alternative Capital and operated by HHM Hotels, an award-winning hotel management and investment company that operates over 235 full-service and select-service hotels across the United States and Canada.

The Westin Sacramento Riverfront Hotel & Spa Renovated Guestroom

"We are thrilled that with our newly renamed and transformed hotel, we will be able to provide our sophisticated clientele with an elevated stay experience," says Ryan Opatz, General Manager, Westin Riverfront Hotel and Spa. "Our enhanced guestroom and public area offerings, matched by our exceptional guest services and the incredible views of the renowned Sacramento River, combine to create an unforgettable stay."

Wilson Ishihara Design was tapped to helm the hotel's redesign. From the moment guests step into the hotel lobby, they will be met with an expansive live plant and pottery display by ceramic artist Giselle Hicks, and a welcoming and vibrant atmosphere, with bright and airy spaces boasting elevated fixtures and warm wooden accents. Adorned throughout the lobby, the curated art collection aims to capture the essence of the Sacramento River and surrounding agricultural landscape. Inspired by and paying homage to the nearby river, the key palettes within the lobby include textured limestone, terrazzo and white oak wood tones, punctuated by sage and blush colored upholstery fabrics. The sofas and chaise lounges embellish the lobby, artfully placed to generate social connections and provide an eclectic and residential atmosphere. While the newly added local artisans shop features hand-crafted goods from Sacramento-based artists and purveyors, guests can also purchase cigars from the encased cigar box to enjoy along the river, making The Westin Sacramento Riverfront Hotel & Spa the first hotel to be authorized to sell cigars on site in the Sacramento area.

Guests now have three refreshment options found throughout the lobby, including unlimited wine on tap from neighboring wineries in Clarksburg and Napa Valley, available through the purchase of a wine card at the front desk, as well as the cozy latte and pastry bar, which receives fresh, locally delivered pastries each morning. Within the check-in area is the newly built marble, Westin WELL, offering alkaline, still, or sparkling water for guests to refill their complimentary, reusable water bottles they receive upon check in. Guests may also feel refreshed as they notice the signature fragrance of The Westin wafting throughout the lobby, featuring notes of white tea, woodsy cedar and soothing vanilla scents, by White Tea.

The hotel's 101 remodeled guestrooms and suites include four Sacramento Executive rooms, four Junior Suites, The Golden State Suite and The Riverfront Suite, which all reflect a neutral color palette with subtle gray and brown wooden panels and navy blue tones, emulating a feeling of relaxation and well-being. Standout features within the stylish and cozy guestrooms include timeless marble counters, a spacious claw-foot bathtub, separate showers and soothing bath amenities from White Tea. Renowned for delivering restorative sleep for its guests, the Westin's Heavenly® Bed allows for guests to recharge and rejuvenate on its plush top mattresses enhanced by upgraded bedding design and hypoallergenic materials. The replaced carpeting within the guestrooms and along the hallways reflect the iconic Sacramento River with its soft blue and gray wave-like patterns. Guestroom amenities include a large flat screen TV, a pull-out sofa in select standard rooms and suites, a large marbled work table, a mini refrigerator, a coffee machine, The Westin Honor Bar with cookies and Tahoe Artesian water, room service and a microwave, available upon request.

Debuting in early spring 2025, The Westin Sacramento Riverfront Hotel & Spa's private marina will allow guests to host events, experience movie nights under the stars, enjoy exclusive tastings and more. The marina will also be open for guests along the river to dock their boats while visiting the property, whether for the day or overnight.

Those who enjoy a good meal with a great view can head to Scott's Seafood on the River, located within the hotel. Voted one of Sacramento's best seafood restaurants, Scott's serves up fresh sustainably harvested seafood, with menu highlights including Dungeness crab cakes, pan seared scallops, miso glazed atlantic salmon, and grilled steaks including a 14 oz ribeye or Harris Ranch marinated skirt steak. Diners can also opt in for the Seafood Tower, featuring an abundant selection of fresh shellfish. Scott's is open every day for breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as brunch on the weekend.

The Westin Sacramento Riverfront Hotel & Spa's three event rooms, two breakout rooms and its Portofino on the river, total 7,887 sq. ft. of indoor and outdoor event space and can accommodate up to 380 guests depending on the set up–ideal for weddings, banquets, corporate meetings and more. Featuring towering drapes and neutral lighting, the versatile venues are set to produce everything from intimate celebrations to large sophisticated receptions.

Guests and locals looking to luxuriate can find their zen at the award-winning onsite spa, Spa La Lé. The full-service spa's menu features everything from facials to scalp & hair treatments and makeup services, inviting guests to treat themselves.

With wellness at the forefront of the Westin guest experience, the replenished fitness center features new treadmills, free weights and a recently installed rack mounted pulley tower. The Westin Sacramento Riverfront Hotel & Spa is part of Westin Hotels & Resorts, hospitality's global leader in well-being for more than a decade, empowering guests to transcend the rigors of travel while on the road through the brand's six pillars of well-being. Travelers will delight in the hotel's myriad onsite wellness-focused offerings, including its heated outdoor pool and whirlpool, bicycle rentals to ride along the river, the 24-hour WestinWORKOUT® fitness center, and more.

The Westin Sacramento Riverfront Hotel & Spa is located at 4800 Riverside Blvd., Sacramento, California. For more information, visit marriott.com.

About The Westin Sacramento Riverfront Hotel & Spa

Situated along the Sacramento River, The Westin Sacramento Riverfront Hotel & Spa provides sweeping waterfront views, 101 spacious guestrooms and suites, versatile event spaces, and rejuvenating amenities. Guests can revel in upscale comfort and holistic wellness, by maintaining their fitness routine at the 24-hour WestinWORKOUT fitness center, pampering themselves at Spa LaLe or savoring sustainable seafood and fresh fare at Scott's Seafood on the River. Conveniently located near popular area attractions such as Old Sacramento, the Sacramento Zoo and Golden 1 Center, the hotel provides access to a plethora of local activities.

www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/sacws-the-westin-sacramento/overview/

About Westin Hotels & Resorts

Westin Hotels & Resorts, hospitality's global leader in well-being for more than a decade, empowers guests to transcend the rigors of travel while on the road through the brand's Six Pillars of well-being: Sleep Well, Eat Well, Move Well, Feel Well, Work Well, and Play Well. At more than 240 hotels and resorts in over 40 countries and territories, guests can benefit from distinct wellness experiences including the brand's iconic and award-winning Heavenly® Bed, signature WestinWORKOUT® offerings such as its 24/7 Fitness Studios, WestinWORKOUT Routes, and its versatile Gear Lending program featuring the latest in recovery and strength training from Hyperice and Bala, delicious and nutritious menu offerings on their Eat Well menu, and more. For more information, please visit www.westin.com and stay connected on X, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook. Westin is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Monarch Alternative Capital LP

Monarch Alternative Capital LP is a global investment firm founded in 2002 with nearly $16 billion in assets under management. Monarch focuses primarily on opportunistic credit and real estate across various market segments and instrument types. Monarch draws on the skills and experience of its employees across its offices in New York, London, and West Palm Beach. For more information, please visit www.monarchlp.com.

About HHM Hotels

HHM Hotels is an award-winning hotel management and investment company that operates over 240 full-service and select-service hotels across the United States and Canada. HHM Hotels is in virtually every major hospitality market from coast to coast and is a leading manager of Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and IHG hotels, while also operating over 50 independent luxury and lifestyle hotels. HHM Hotels' highly experienced and stable operating team is known for being nimble, accountable, and entrepreneurial in how they drive market-leading results for owners including publicly traded companies, private equity firms, and family office investors. Additional information on HHM can be found at hhmhotels.com.

Media Contacts:

Justine Cacdac

GV Public Relations

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (408) 830-4959

SOURCE The Westin Sacramento Riverfront Hotel & Spa