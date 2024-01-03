THE WESTIN TOKYO, AN OASIS OF WELLBEING IN THE HEART OF TOKYO, HOLDS A RENEWAL OPENING TO MARK ITS 30TH ANNIVERSARY IN 2024

Newly-renovated hotel offers Westin's wellness-focused stays in upscale Ebisu district, with design concepts capturing the history and natural beauty of its surroundings

TOKYO, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Westin Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott Bonvoy's international portfolio of 30 extraordinary hotel brands, today announced the completion of all scheduled renovations at The Westin Tokyo, in time to mark its 30th anniversary in 2024. For the first time since its establishment in 1994, major areas of the hotel's lobby, reception, F&B outlets and guest rooms have been extensively renovated. With the concept of 'Heritage and Reinvigoration', the newly-refurbished hotel is set showcase the essence of the Westin brand as an oasis of wellness in the upscale Ebisu district of Tokyo, and enhance guests' stay experiences with mind and body-centered experiences through mindful eating, a great night's rest in The Westin's signature Heavenly® Bed and much more in the heart of the city.

The refurbishment plans were based on a design concept that captures the hotel's connections to the natural beauty of its surroundings. With a theme of "Heritage and Reinvigoration", the concept highlights the history of The Westin Tokyo's presence in the area over the past three decades, and takes it in new directions that reflect the changing times, and into a future filled with exciting new energy. The vision behind the concept was by A.N.D., a NOMURA Co.,Ltd., which has worked on luxury hotels and luxury brands in Japan and across the world. The result is a hotel that combines the DNA of Western styles with elements that evoke the history and original landscape of the Ebisu area: its life-giving water, the abundance of greenery, and the breweries that once produced the rich, mellow flavors of Ebisu. Returning to its origins, The Westin Tokyo will offer guests a unique sense of place that will surprise and delight with new interpretations of the history of the hotel, and the memories of the area.

Spaces that capture the sublime beauty of nature

The entire first floor and Lobby Lounge area, which opened earlier on October 2, 2023, was redesigned around the concept of an orangery, or an indoor greenhouse, seamlessly connecting as one space in harmony with the beautiful natural surroundings of the hotel. The lobby and reception area, retaining its magnificent original 13-meter tall marble columns, welcomes guests with a breathtaking wraparound glass view of the serene Westin Garden outside. A green installation, designed by floral artist Naoki Sasaki, enhances the connection to the surroundings to create a space that showcases the sublime beauty of nature and the original landscapes of Ebisu.

New offerings that empower guests to "Eat Well"

The hotel's international restaurant The Terrace has been transformed into a space that embodies the idea that wellness comes from healthy eating. From its interior design to its remarkably healthy cuisine, the restaurant invites guests to experience the deeper meanings behind the signature Westin "Eat Well" philosophy through dining experiences that replenish the body, mind and soul, as well as the earth.

Also on the first floor, pastry boutique Patisserie by The Westin Tokyo, now has its own space with a glass wall and iron lattice that resembles an indoor greenhouse. The boutique's glass showcases display beautiful seasonal cakes, chocolates, cookie assortments, financiers and other baked goods made with the finest ingredients, along with sorbets as well as Executive Chef's original creations. The menu also includes a wide selection of curries and soups. +F, a boutique florist, is also part of the outlet, with stunning seasonal flower arrangements available for purchase.

On the top floor of the hotel, teppanyaki restaurant Yebisu offers beautiful panoramas of the Tokyo skyline. The restaurant was redesigned around a concept of rising flames, and within the beautifully lit surroundings, some of the finest teppanyaki chefs in Japan grill fresh ingredients with captivating artistry that will delight diners.

Adjacent to Yebisu is Escalier, a sky bar that showcases the symbolic elements of the beer breweries that once populated Ebisu district, with copper as the base of its color palette along with smoke motifs. Escalier serves cocktails and mocktails by award-winning The SG Club, which has won many accolades and has been named as one of "The World's 50 Best Bars".

Exclusive services and superb views at The Westin Club

Relocated from the 17th floor to the top floor of the hotel, and now with outstanding views overlooking Tokyo, Westin Club is available to guests staying in the Executive floor and all Suite rooms. Along with exclusive lounge access, Club guests also enjoy complimentary breakfasts, snacks and evening hors d'oeuvres, business and concierge services as well as private check-in and check outs.

Redesigned guest rooms that connect with nature

All guest rooms, including Deluxe, Executive, Presidential, and Imperial Suites, have undergone a comprehensive redesign. The Westin Tokyo's design concept seamlessly blends authentic European classical elements with the natural surroundings and their connection to the area, a theme that is artfully expressed in the guest rooms throughout the hotel. The interior design of the guestrooms draws inspiration from the lush greenery that envelops the surroundings, resulting in a comfortable and relaxing space.

Room type/number of rooms

Standard:

Deluxe: 42 sqm, 292 Rooms (164 King, 128 2 Double)

Executive: 42 sqm, 133 Rooms (78 King, 128 2 Double) *With Westin Club Access

Accessible Rooms: 42 sqm, 2 (of 425 standard rooms)

Suites:

Deluxe Suite: 82 sqm, 14 Rooms (12 King, 2 Double 2 Rooms)

Executive Suite: 128 sqm, 4 Rooms

Presidential Suite: 210 sqm, 1 Room

Imperial Suite: 210 sqm, 1 Room

"We are delighted with the completion of our scheduled renovations, and to present all the exciting new offerings at The Westin Tokyo, which has always embodied modern hospitality that remained true to traditional Japanese values," said Charles Jack, General Manager, The Westin Tokyo. "Nestled in Ebisu yet with a strategic location close to the bustling Daikanyama, Shibuya and Roppongi districts, The Westin Tokyo is a true urban oasis with an extensive, curated collection of holistic programs that elevate our guests' well-being during their travels."

The Westin Tokyo Press Kit https://we.tl/t-chIYHccTGo

