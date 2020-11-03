The WestLoop Law Firm Launches Culture Based Website www.acabodechocar.com

HOUSTON, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Characteristics of a culture-oriented website like Acabodechocar.com respond to a particular group of people like the Hispanic Community.

In 2019, vehicle-related accidents caused 3,642 deaths in Texas. Most incidents occurred in streets and highways located in urban areas. California was the only state to surpass Texas in the total number of deaths.

New Brand for The Westloop Law Firm in Spanish

With the intention of advising Spanish speaking victims who have sustained personal injuries from such accidents and with the appropriate team to handle the community's legal problems, the Law Office of Nhan Nguyen, MD, JD, MSF, The WestLoop Law Firm has launched the brand new cultured oriented website www.acabodechocar.com. The WestLoop Law Firm has been representing victims for over 13 years and primarily focuses on the legal representation of car accident victims. These cases range anywhere from vehicle collisions caused by negligent driving to property damage. With over 13 years of experience, Nhan Nguyen, founder of the firm, possesses vast understanding on the previously mentioned accidents as well as collisions involving 18-wheeler trucks and commercial vehicles.

The brand new culture-oriented website service is a direct response to a recent Pew Research Center analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data which reports the Hispanic population in Harris county has recently surpassed 1.73 million.

The innovative website www.acabodechocar.com is expected to completely launch by the end of this month. Mr. Nhan Nguyen commented, "If the Hispanic community feels more comfortable communicating in their mother language, we as service providers must adapt to those market demands in order to successfully advise them when needed."

Personal injury attorneys in the most influential cities in the United States understand the dramatic culture shifts businesses need to make in order to keep serving their communities. In Nhan Nguyen, MD, JD, MSF, The WestLoop Law Firm's case, www.acabodechocar.com is a great example of cultured understanding and adaptation.

In the city of Houston alone, 256,338 persons sustained injuries as a result of a motor vehicle traffic crash during 2019.

Moreover, based on reportable crashes from 2019:

- 1 person was killed every 2 hours 26 minutes

- 1 person was injured every 2 minutes 3 seconds

- 1 reportable crash occurred every 56 seconds

These statistics from the Texas Motor Vehicle Traffic Crash Facts Calendar Year 2019 demonstrate the urgent need of a full and well developed personal injury service in the area of Houston.

The WestLoop Law Firm invites all Spanish speaking personal injury victims to visit their new website which is a place where the answers to all their questions and concerns can be found in their preferred language.

