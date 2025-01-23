THE WESTMINSTER KENNEL CLUB ANNOUNCES CORPORATE PARTNERS FOR 149th ANNUAL DOG SHOW

Purina Pro Plan returns for 14th consecutive year as Presenting Sponsor

MUG® Root Beer, BRAVECTO®, The Original Muck Boot Company™, and ZYMOX® make debut at show, taking place February 8, 10, and 11 in New York City

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Westminster Kennel Club (WKC) announced today its corporate partners for the 149th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. America's most prestigious dog show, presented by Purina Pro Plan for the 14th consecutive year, will celebrate over a decade of partnership with Cosequin® Joint Health Supplement and welcome back partners FieldTurf Landscape, and DOGTV. For the first time, PepsiCo's MUG Root Beer, BRAVECTO®, The Original Muck Boot Company™, and ZYMOX® will join the festivities that kick off on February 8, for Westminster's Canine Celebration, and continue with daytime events on February 10 & 11 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. The evening events on February 10 & 11, including group judging and the Best in Show ceremony, will take place at New York City's iconic Madison Square Garden.

"The Westminster Kennel Club could not be more thrilled to welcome an incredible array of new and returning partners to the 149th Annual Dog Show," said Dr. Donald Sturz, President, The Westminster Kennel Club. "As we embark on an exciting new setting at the Javits Center and mark Westminster's triumphant return to The Garden after five years, these partners are sure to enhance every touchpoint from day to night, spectator to competitor, dog to dog lover."

Purina Pro Plan, with advanced nutrition that has fueled 17 of the last 18 Best in Show Champions, returns as Presenting Sponsor of the dog show. As part of Westminster's Canine Celebration, taking place Saturday, February 8 at the Javits Center, Purina Pro Plan will present the 12th Annual Masters Agility Championship and 10th Anniversary of the Masters Obedience Championship, and debut exciting performance activities for dogs and dog enthusiasts alike, including the all-new Flyball Tournament and Human Agility Course at Westminster. WKC is proud to continue its support of Purina's Purple Leash Project , an innovative partnership between Purina and nonprofit RedRover that works to create more safe spaces for domestic violence survivors and their pets. For the second year, Westminster will serve as the setting of the Courageous Together statue, created by "Fearless Girl" artist Kristen Visbal, which showcases a woman and her dog taking a courageous first step forward, together, as survivors.

Cosequin®, the #1 veterinarian-recommended retail joint health supplement brand**, celebrates 11 years of partnership with The Westminster Kennel Club to showcase and support joint health in the ring and beyond. For the second consecutive year, Cosequin will host an exclusive VIP space for breeders, handlers, and industry professionals to relax, connect, and share their passion for canine excellence in a warm, welcoming space complete with coffee, games, and more.

For the second consecutive year, FieldTurf Landscape, leading provider of innovative, premium turf solutions with clients including the NFL, MLB, and NCAA, is providing turf for the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. Turfing over 60,000 sq. ft. of footprint from the Masters Agility Course to all of the breed rings across both the Javits Center and The Garden, FieldTurf will elevate the athletes' experience with a special turf tailored for pets, and supportive for handlers.

DOGTV brings Westminster history to life by airing select archival content, offering fans a glimpse into the iconic Westminster Kennel Club's storied past. Adding to the excitement, DOGTV will be on-site at the Javits Center with interactive kiosks highlighting its programming and unveiling DOGTV Unleashed, an all-new channel for dog lovers, which will be available soon on streaming platforms worldwide. Visitors will also receive complimentary trials of DOGTV, the premium channel tailored for both dogs and their humans.

New partners this year include:

MUG Root Beer joins the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show as the first-ever official soft drink sponsor, bringing its signature spirit to the biggest weekend in sports (for dogs!) As a bulldog-backed brand, MUG Root Beer is launching the inaugural "MUG Root Beer Bestest BullDawg Award" to reward its favorite WKC canine breed – and giving fans at home free root beer along the way. MUG's official bulldog mascot Dog will be on the ground at the show, hyping up the competing dogs and encouraging his fans aka "dawgs" at home to keep rooting for their favorite pooch.

BRAVECTO® (fluralaner), a medication that protects dogs from fleas and ticks for 12 weeks* – nearly 3X longer than one dose of monthly products, joins the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show as the official and exclusive flea and tick sponsor. BRAVECTO will present the "BRAVECTO Ready Ring" space at The Garden, where top-winning dogs and handlers prepare ahead of their Group Judging competitions February 10 & 11. BRAVECTO offers peace of mind knowing your pets are protected against fleas and ticks, in and beyond the ring.

The Original Muck Boot Company™ is proud to serve as the "Official Boot of Dog Walkers" and the Westminster community. Muck will outfit show ambassadors, dog handlers, and more to celebrate the renowned event and mutually shared sentiment for dogs. Muck offers comfortable boots that can perform in any condition, perfect while working and playing with dogs.

For over 25 years, ZYMOX® has been a trusted choice for pet health, earning the confidence of veterinarians and animal lovers nationwide. Showcasing their enzyme-based products recommended by veterinary professionals for their effectiveness and safety, ZYMOX will offer a dependable solution to Westminster athletes providing gentle care for common pet ailments. Whether it's soothing an ear infection or relieving itchy, irritated skin, ZYMOX delivers reliable, natural enzyme-based solutions that pet owners can depend on. Designed to heal naturally, without causing stress or discomfort, ZYMOX products also promote healthy skin, maintain ear health, and keep your pet's teeth clean and mouth fresh.

Tickets for all events at both venues are available now through westminsterkennelclub.org . For group sales and ADA-accessible and companion seat requests, email [email protected] .

The 2025 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show will be aired on FOX, FS1, and FS2. You can also stream the entire event on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App. The viewing schedule is available at westminsterkennelclub.org/viewing-schedule .

For more information about Westminster Week, be sure to follow The Westminster Kennel Club on social media to keep up on event news and special announcements. Visit us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , X , YouTube , and LinkedIn .

About The Westminster Kennel Club

The Westminster Kennel Club, established in 1877, is America's oldest organization dedicated to the sport of dogs. It hosts the iconic, all-breed Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, the second-longest, continuously held sporting event in the U.S. after the Kentucky Derby and, since 1948, the longest nationally televised live dog show. The Club's mission is to enhance the lives of all dogs by celebrating the companionship of dogs and promoting responsible dog ownership and breed preservation. The Club advocates for purpose-bred dogs, with an understanding that each breed has a legacy and history that deserves to be taught, honored, and preserved. The Club uses education to raise awareness and encourage owners to conscientiously select dogs that are the right match for their families. The annual dog show—a conformation competition for purpose-bred dogs—and the Masters Agility Championship and Masters Obedience Championship—where dogs from all backgrounds are eligible to compete—make Westminster Week, with thousands of dogs from the U.S. and around the world, a pinnacle experience for any dog lover. The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show has captivated canine enthusiasts for more than a century. Learn more at westminsterkennelclub.org . WESTMINSTER. There's only one.®

About Nestlé Purina PetCare

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations.

Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Fancy Feast and Tidy Cats. Our more than 11,000 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 46 million dogs and 68 million cats every year. More than 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

Purina Pro Plan is a leader in the advanced nutrition category, with more than 140 targeted formulas to help your pet thrive throughout every stage of life. It is also the food of choice for 17 of the past 18 Westminster Best in Show winners***. For more information, visit www.proplan.com or follow @ProPlan on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook.

Purina promotes responsible pet care through our scientific research, our products and our support for pet-related organizations. Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive.

Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

***The handler or owners of these champions may have received Purina Pro Plan dog food as Purina ambassadors.

About Cosequin

Cosequin® Joint Health Supplements are formulated to support the daily joint health of dogs. For over 30 years, Cosequin® has been the leader in setting industry standards for veterinary joint health supplements. Cosequin® is recommended by more veterinarians than any other retail joint health brand to support a dog's joint health. To learn more, contact Nutramax Laboratories Veterinary Sciences, Inc. at (888) 886-6442 or [email protected]. **Source: Among retail brands. Survey conducted among small animal veterinarians who recommended oral joint health supplements

About BRAVECTO® (fluralaner)

Since its introduction in 2014, BRAVECTO has provided longer-lasting flea and tick protection, with more than 300 million doses distributed in more than 100 countries. BRAVECTO is available in a variety of formulations, including products for both dogs and cats.

Providing pets with continuous flea and tick protection is essential – whether the pet goes outside or not. Contrary to popular belief among pet parents, fleas and ticks are not only active in the spring and summer months, but they are a year-round risk.

Fleas and ticks can easily infest dogs and cats. Ticks can spread serious diseases including rickettsiosis, anaplasmosis and borreliosis (Lyme disease), while fleas are the most common external parasite found on pets and can transmit bartonellosis (Cat Scratch disease) and tapeworms.

BRAVECTO (fluralaner): The most commonly reported adverse reactions include vomiting, lethargy, diarrhea, anorexia and pruritus. In some cases, adverse events have been reported following use in breeding females. BRAVECTO Chews has not been shown to be effective for 12-weeks' duration in puppies less than 6 months of age. BRAVECTO Chews is not effective against lone star ticks beyond 8 weeks of dosing. Fluralaner is a member of the isoxazoline class. This class has been associated with neurologic adverse reactions including tremors, ataxia, and seizures. Seizures have been reported in dogs receiving isoxazoline class drugs, even in dogs without a history of seizures. Use with caution in dogs with a history of seizures or neurologic disorders.

*BRAVECTO (fluralaner) Chews for Dogs kills fleas, prevents flea infestations, and kills ticks (black-legged tick, American dog tick, brown dog tick, and Asian longhorned tick) for 12 weeks. BRAVECTO Chews also kills lone star ticks for 8 weeks.

About FieldTurf Landscape

FieldTurf Landscape is a leading provider of innovative turf solutions for residential, commercial, and recreational applications. With a focus on quality, durability, and sustainability, FieldTurf Landscape offers a wide range of turf products designed to enhance outdoor spaces and improve the overall quality of life for pets and their owners. Visit fieldturflandscape.com for more information.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $91 billion in net revenue in 2023, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com , and follow on X , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

About The Original Muck Boot Company

It all started with a universal problem – muck; wet, messy, muddy, dirty muck. Determined to find a solution for keeping feet warm and dry through it all, Muck Boots began, out of necessity, to build premium, protective, reliable boots that offer exceptional comfort in every element. That's how The Original Muck Boot Company was born, providing 100 percent waterproof boots and footwear that withstand the muckiest situations in every season. From farming, ranching and gardening, to hunting, outdoor adventuring, and now as the 'The Official Boot of Dog Walkers,' Muck continues to innovate, experiment, and test products in every single element – because outside, there are way more than four seasons. Follow Muck at: @Facebook.com/muckbootco; @muckbootco on Instagram. The Original Muck Boot Company is a division of Rocky Brands, a publicly traded company on NASDAQ® under the symbol: RCKY. www.muckbootcompany.com

About Pet King Brands

Pet King Brands, the maker of ZYMOX® Ear and Skin products, Oratene® Brushless Oral Care, Equine Defense®, and ZYLAFEN®, is a leader in veterinarian-approved pet products made in the USA. Focused on the health and wellness of small and large animals of all ages, the products utilize the Power of the LP3 Enzyme System and have been Resolving Ear, Skin, and Oral Conditions for Over 25 Years. Led by President and Founder Pamela Bosco, who first introduced ZYMOX in 1998 with the help of her bioscientist brother, Michael Pellico, Pet King Brands has revolutionized the way people care for animals' ears, skin, and mouth, offering solutions that are gentle to the animal, easy to administer and free of harsh chemicals and antibiotics.

About DOGTV

DOGTV is the first and only television network created specifically for dogs, providing scientifically developed content designed to keep dogs relaxed, entertained, and stimulated when home alone or in anxious situations. With a unique blend of programming tailored to canine sensibilities, DOGTV offers a groundbreaking solution to alleviate separation anxiety and enrich dogs' lives worldwide. DOGTV Unleashed, a new streaming option for pet lovers, includes popular shows like the Westminster Kennel Club archives, The Holistic Way, and The Dog Moms. Visit DOGTV.com for more information and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , YouTube and Twitter/X .

SOURCE The Westminster Kennel Club