THE WESTMINSTER KENNEL CLUB ANNOUNCES CORPORATE PARTNERS FOR 150th DOG SHOW

ororo Heated Apparel, Johnston & Murphy®, and Acuity Scheduling make debut at milestone show, taking place January 31, February 2 and 3, in New York City

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Westminster Kennel Club (WKC) announced today its corporate partners for the 150th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. America's most prestigious dog show, presented by Purina Pro Plan for the 15th consecutive year, will celebrate over a decade of partnership with Cosequin® Joint Health Supplement and welcome back partner FieldTurf Landscape. For the first time, ororo Heated Apparel, Johnston & Murphy®, and Acuity Scheduling will join the festivities that kick off on January 31 for Westminster's Canine Celebration, and continue with daytime breed judging on February 2 & 3 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. The evening events on February 2 & 3, including group judging, Junior Showmanship Finals, and the Best in Show ceremony, will take place at New York City's iconic Madison Square Garden.

"We are thrilled to celebrate our milestone 150th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show with an incredible group of legacy brands and exciting new partners," said Dr. Donald Sturz, President, The Westminster Kennel Club. "Their unique collaborations make each Westminster experience a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for every competitor both canine and human, dog-loving spectator joining us at the Javits Center and The Garden, and even those fans watching the dog show at home."

Purina Pro Plan, with advanced nutrition that has fueled 18 of the last 19 Best in Show

Champions, returns as Presenting Sponsor of the dog show, as well as the 13th Annual Masters Agility Championship, which will take place on January 31 at the Javits Center as part of Westminster's Canine Celebration. For the first time this year, Pro Plan Veterinary Supplements FortiFlora will present the return of the highly anticipated Flyball Tournament at Westminster, also taking place during the Canine Celebration. WKC is proud to continue its support of the Purple Leash Project , an innovative partnership between Purina and nonprofit RedRover that works to create more safe spaces for domestic violence survivors and their pets. For the third year, Westminster will serve as the setting of the Courageous Together statue, created by "Fearless Girl" artist Kristen Visbal, which showcases a woman and her dog taking a courageous first step forward, together, as survivors.

Cosequin®, the #1 veterinarian-recommended retail joint health supplement brand**, celebrates 12 years of partnership with The Westminster Kennel Club to showcase and support joint health in the ring and beyond. They will be distributing samples to spectators, and hosting some very special meet & greets with last year's Best in Show winner, Monty. Together, Westminster and Cosequin® have been proud supporters of the nonprofit organization Valor Service Dog .

For the third consecutive year, FieldTurf Landscape, leading provider of innovative, premium turf solutions with clients including the NFL, MLB, and NCAA, is providing turf for the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. Covering over 60,000 sq. ft., including the Masters Agility Championship Course, all breed rings, and the floor at Madison Square Garden, this specially designed turf enhances the experience for canine athletes, providing optimal comfort and support for both pets and their handlers.

New partners this year include:

ororo®, the most trusted heated apparel brand on the market rooted in bringing premium, timeless, and cost-effective heated gear, joins Westminster as the Official Heated Apparel Partner of the 150th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. This new collaboration features the debut of exclusive co-branded ororo heated apparel, which is available online at ororo.com and will be on-site at the event. Similar to Westminster, ororo is also celebrating a milestone this year as the ororo continues to celebrate its 10-year anniversary.

Johnston & Murphy®, the American premium lifestyle brand now celebrating its 175th anniversary, will outfit select VIPs, judges, and exhibitors, ensuring that the Westminster competitors put their best foot forward at this year's event.

Acuity Scheduling, the Official Scheduling Partner for the 150th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, will be an integral part of the first-ever Sensation Stage at the Javits Center, enhancing the fan experience by allowing fans to easily schedule activities in advance. For professionals offering everything from training to grooming and beyond, Acuity keeps the day moving smoothly so attention stays where it belongs: on clients.

The Westminster Kennel Club is also collaborating with several retailers on custom merchandise in celebration of their 150th anniversary: Lingua Franca, the sustainably sourced sweater line known for featuring hand-embroidered thought-provoking phrases, launched a custom WKC collection that will be available leading up to the dog show and on-site; returning partners Up Country and Doheny NYC will also have custom merchandise available on-site and, for the first time, sold online on their respective websites - Westminster x Up Country and Westminster Dog Show – Doheny NYC .

Promotional partners the Empire State Building and NYC Tourism will help take America's most iconic dog show to new heights in America's greatest city. On February 3, the Empire State Building will illuminate the night skyline in Westminster's iconic purple and gold to honor the 2026 Best in Show winner, who will be crowned at MSG that evening. Highlighting New York City's enduring role as a must-see destination for fans, exhibitors, and visitors from around the world, NYC Tourism will help welcome Westminster guests by creating unforgettable experiences at and around one of the city's most prestigious sporting events.

Tickets for all events at both venues are available now through westminsterkennelclub.org . For group sales and ADA-accessible and companion seat requests, email [email protected].

The 2026 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show will be aired on FOX, FS1, and FS2. You can also stream the entire event on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App. The viewing schedule is available at westminsterkennelclub.org/viewing-schedule .

About The Westminster Kennel Club

The Westminster Kennel Club, established in 1877, is America's oldest organization dedicated to the sport of dogs. It hosts the iconic, all-breed Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, the second-longest, continuously held sporting event in the U.S. after the Kentucky Derby and, since 1948, the longest nationally televised live dog show. The Club's mission is to enhance the lives of all dogs by celebrating the companionship of dogs and promoting responsible dog ownership and breed preservation. The Club advocates for purpose-bred dogs, with an understanding that each breed has a legacy and history that deserves to be taught, honored, and preserved. The Club uses education to raise awareness and encourage owners to conscientiously select dogs that are the right match for their families. The annual dog show — a conformation competition for purpose-bred dogs — and the Masters Agility Championship and Masters Obedience Championship — where dogs from all backgrounds are eligible to compete — make Westminster Week, with thousands of dogs from the U.S. and around the world, a pinnacle experience for any dog lover. The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show has captivated canine enthusiasts for more than a century. Learn more at westminsterkennelclub.org . WESTMINSTER. There's only one.®

About Purina

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations.

Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Pro Plan, Purina ONE, Fancy Feast and Tidy Cats. Our more than 11,000 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 46 million dogs and 68 million cats every year. Nearly 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

Purina Pro Plan is a leader in the advanced nutrition category, with more than 140 targeted formulas to help your pet thrive throughout every stage of life. It is also the food of choice for 18 of the past 19 Westminster Best in Show winners*. For more information, visit www.proplan.com or follow @ProPlan on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook.

Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive.

Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

*The handler or owners of these champions may have received Purina Pro Plan dog food as Purina ambassadors.

Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Supplements FortiFlora® is the #1 veterinarian recommended probiotic brand to support digestive health* and has earned the NASC Quality Seal. FortiFlora contains a probiotic proven to promote normal intestinal microflora, supports pets with occasional diarrhea, and promotes a strong immune system. Safe for puppies and kittens, too—no prescription needed!

*Relevation Veterinary Tracker, 2023

About Cosequin® Joint Health Supplements

Cosequin ® Joint Health Supplements are formulated to support the daily joint health of dogs. For over 30 years, Cosequin® has been the leader in setting industry standards for veterinary joint health supplements. Cosequin® is the #1 veterinarian recommended retail joint health supplement brand. To learn more, contact Nutramax Laboratories Veterinary Sciences, Inc. at (888) 886-6442 or [email protected]

About FieldTurf Landscape

FieldTurf Landscape is a leading provider of innovative turf solutions for residential, commercial, and recreational applications. With a focus on quality, durability, and sustainability, FieldTurf Landscape offers a wide range of turf products designed to enhance outdoor spaces and improve the overall quality of life for pets and their owners. Visit fieldturflandscape.com for more information.

About ororo

Founded in Kansas City in 2015, ororo offers rechargeable heated apparel designed to keep you warm and comfortable without bulky layers, whether indoors or outdoors. With built-in heating elements, adjustable warmth settings, and small-sized batteries, our heated clothing and gear ensure you stay cozy and stylish in any environment. Trusted by over 1 million customers and backed by UL-certified batteries for safety, ororo is the most trusted heated apparel brand in the U.S.A. For more information, visit www.ororo.com .

About Johnston & Murphy

Johnston & Murphy is an iconic American brand with a rich heritage that inspires its design aesthetic. Johnston & Murphy offers modern interpretations of classic styles to men and women who appreciate beautiful and functional products made with premium materials, great craftsmanship and enduring quality. Founded in 1850 and headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Johnston & Murphy products are available in more than 2,000 global retail and wholesale locations and at johnstonmurphy.com

About Acuity Scheduling

Acuity Scheduling is flexible scheduling software built to help businesses make the most of their time. From appointments and classes to virtual consultations and recurring sessions, Acuity makes it easy for clients to book, reschedule, cancel, and pay through a branded online booking page. Behind the scenes, automated scheduling, secure payments, and client communications help professionals stay organized, show up prepared, and focus on what they do best. Acuity Scheduling is a Squarespace company. For more information, visit www.acuityscheduling.com.

