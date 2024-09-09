The Weston Introduces The Farm, Merging Hospitality and Epicurean Excellence, Enhancing Guests' Culinary Experience

The Farm-To-Fork Journey Begins On The Fifty Acre Regenerative Farm, Opening September 2024

WESTON, Vt., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Weston , the luxury boutique country-style hotel, located in Weston Vermont, is pleased to announce the latest expansion of its newest culinary offering, The Farm. Set against the heart of the picturesque Green Mountains in Weston, Vermont, the regenerative farm and food program is the first of its kind in Vermont. The Farm is setting the new standard for the state's agricultural landscape by employing innovative farming techniques to offer fresh, sustainable produce

Officially open this month, The Farm's inauguration marks a significant milestone in The Weston's ongoing mission to enhance the guest experience and uphold its reputation for culinary excellence. Joining The Weston's esteemed collection—which includes The Left Bank, a French-inspired bistro, and Le Spa, a serene wellness sanctuary—The Farm embodies a commitment to sustainability and gourmet dining.

Spanning fifty acres, The Farm features a quarter-acre of cultivated land, including a twenty-foot by one-hundred-foot greenhouse and a hundred-foot by one-hundred-fifty-foot outdoor farming space. The facility is deliberately designed for year-round farming, with a heated greenhouse enabling seamless seasonal transitions. The Farm's dedication to sustainable agriculture can be seen in its use of ecologically restorative techniques, ensuring all produce is grown without pesticides, synthetic fertilizers, or herbicides.

The Left Bank's Executive Chef, Bretton Combs, in partnership with multigenerational North Dakota farmer Antoinette Kessler, oversees The Farm's operations. Together, they are transforming both indoor and outdoor spaces to grow a variety of seasonal vegetables, fruits, and herbs. The fresh produce, harvested daily, will be transported directly to The Left Bank, where it will inspire weekly menu specials and handcrafted herb-infused cocktails, enhancing the restaurant's acclaimed offerings.

The Farm cultivates over 50 diverse crops, selected to provide a distinctive farm-to-table dining experience at The Left Bank. This selection includes rare and exquisite produce such as radicchio, French heirlooms, salsify, Black Strawberry Tomatoes, and Pusa Asita Black Carrots, enriching Vermont's culinary landscape.

Guests at The Weston will also have the opportunity to partake in immersive farm tours and hands-on culinary workshops, offering a unique glimpse into the farm-to-fork journey. By prioritizing local sourcing, sustainability, and exceptional quality, The Weston is committed to delivering a personalized taste-sensory experience and connection to food.

ABOUT THE WESTON:

The Weston is a luxury boutique hotel in Weston, Vermont, dedicated to providing an exceptional guest experience through world-class accommodations, dining, and wellness offerings. With a focus on sustainability and community, The Weston continually strives to innovate and elevate its services..The property features nine distinctively designed, one-of-a-kind guest rooms and suites situated between two - restored buildings.The Weston's grand suite exudes a refined charm where West Indies and the Far East meet in a harmonious blend of fabrics, furnishings, and original art. Sophisticated master baths feature spacious vanities with Lefroy Brooks hardware, walk-in showers, and soaking tubs. Room features also include private deck access for outdoor dining and dedicated space for the indulgence of in-suite dining and breathtaking views. Rates for rooms start at $450 on weekdays and range from $550 to $1,600 on weekends. Visit TheWestonvt.com to learn more.

