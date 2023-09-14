The Wet Tissue and Wipe Market to grow by USD 7.93 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Growing pollution and deteriorating environmental conditions are notably driving the wet tissue and wipe market.- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The wet tissue and wipe market is expected to grow by USD 7.93 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. Growing pollution and deteriorating environmental conditions are notably driving the wet tissue and wipe market. However, factors such as concerns regarding the disposal of wet wipes may impede the market growth. The market is segmented by application (personal care, household, and industrial commercial and institutional), distribution channel (offline and online), technology (spunlace, airlaid, wetlaid, and others), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available for Free in PDF format

Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth by the personal care segment will be significant during the forecast period. The personal care segment includes baby wipes, facial wipes, and feminine wipes. Tissues and wet wipes supplied for personal use are strictly regulated worldwide due to health concerns. Furthermore, Nonwoven fabrics and other natural fibers, such as cotton, are the main raw materials used to make facial tissues and wet wipes for personal use. In addition, baby wipes are the largest category in the personal care segment. This is mainly because parents are increasingly worried about health and hygiene because babies have sensitive skin. Baby wipes are made of disposable paper towels to clean the sensitive skin of babies and young children. In addition, some suppliers also offer tissues and wet wipes for different purposes, such as cleaning, moisturizing, makeup removal, and moisturizing to attract customers. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Geographical Market Analysis

Europe is estimated to contribute 34% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. In Europe, Western European countries contribute a significant portion to the regional market revenue. This is mainly due to high living standards, the introduction of innovative products, strong brand value, and significant consumption of High-quality tissues and wet wipes. Europe's major revenue sources are countries like Germany , Russia , and the UK. Furthermore, products of several different varieties and prices are also offered by suppliers operating in Europe . Moreover, the growth of the personal care products industry in Europe is driven by an increasing adoption of online distribution channels. To buy personal care products such as tissues and tissue paper, many customers are using online platforms. Therefore, many specialized international brands are introducing online platforms for advertising campaigns and selling their products in third-tier European cities. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Company Insights

The wet tissue and wipe market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including 3M Co., Beiersdorf AG, Coterie Baby Inc., Daio Paper Corp., DR. Fischer Ltd., Edgewell Personal Care Co., Essity Aktiebolag, GAMA Healthcare Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Kimberly Clark Corp., Ontex BV, Papier Creations, Pigeon Corp., Professional Disposables International Inc., S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unicharm Corp., and Unilever PLC.

Wet Tissue And Wipe Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.9% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7.93 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.3 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Beiersdorf AG, Coterie Baby Inc., Daio Paper Corp., DR. Fischer Ltd., Edgewell Personal Care Co., Essity Aktiebolag, GAMA Healthcare Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Kimberly Clark Corp., Ontex BV, Papier Creations, Pigeon Corp., Professional Disposables International Inc., S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unicharm Corp., and Unilever PLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

