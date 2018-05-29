The WFC Group Launches "WFC 2.0"

Clients have turned to The WFC Group for their clear and shared goal of maximizing workforce potential. As implementers and consultants, the WFC Group found their calling at the cross-section of workplace infrastructure and technology, helping businesses define a combination of processes and tools that set the stage for success.

Improving operations to transform the customer experience was The WFC Group's motivation behind the development of the 2.0 methodology. Their team of trusted advisors are assigned to each project in preparation to deliver quality services consistently. Outlining expectations ensures implementation plans are agreed upon and executed collectively.

The WFC Group provides a considerable amount of attention to client knowledge and support, making sure that all teams are prepared to use the systems to their full potential. Building a collaborative environment with customers is top priority to guarantee successful knowledge allocation.

With the launch of the 2.0 methodology, The WFC Group continues to perform the best as workforce management consultants and implementers, offering even stronger support for answering businesses' productivity needs and delivering consistency across the board.

"During the build out of The WFC 2.0 our Executive Team had a constant focus on increasing the customer experience. Our customers are our top priority and driving best practices will ensure higher user adoption. We are thrilled about this launch and strive to deliver the highest quality services to our clients," said Neil Shah, CEO of The WFC Group.

About The WFC Group

The WFC Group is an industry leader in workforce management implementation, providing unparalleled, tailored consulting services across all verticals and throughout all stages of the project lifecycle. From needs assessment to implementation to technical services, we help to improve the efficiency of your workforce. We have served more than 100 clients globally in many verticals including retail, manufacturing, healthcare, the public sector and services & distribution.

