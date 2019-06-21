The WFLA Announces its Pre-Public Offering & First Multi-Million Dollar Women's Sports Contract by a Franchise

LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 5th, 2019 the WFLA filed its Pre-Public Memorandum and has opened to raising capital for its launch, thereby setting the groundwork for becoming a publicly traded company and maximizing its value. Both effective growth and strategic business plans have been developed and will be revealed in alignment with implementing its business objectives. In the wake of the 'capital raise' announcement, the Los Angeles Fames all female football franchise, owned and operated by SDR Investments announced it will pay its number one draft pick one million dollars annually, as well as offer additional capital incentives. This will be the first notable million-dollar contract ever issued to a woman in a contact sport throughout history, and across the globe.

Los Angeles Fames will have the first draft pick. Houston Shooters will take the second position. Attendees include respectable agent Rob M. Sheets of KRS III Sports Management whose organization prides itself on a high level of integrity and valuing the input of the players to build a solid foundation for relationships and helping players achieve their goals. Other attendees include retired NFL players and coaches who are looking for opportunities within the WFLA and working with primarily women owned franchises. The WFLA will not be unlike other professional sports organizations, it will be the same in some respects, and better than others.

The WFLA welcomes the media to attend the 1st WFLA DRAFT. See details of draft below.

When: August 31, 2019

Where: MGM GRAND Las Vegas

www.mgmgrand.com

MEDIA MUST RSVP:

info@wflafootball.com

About Company: SHE Beverage Company, Inc.­ - women owned, nationally recognized brand known for its trademark feud with #Budweiser because of its original slogan "The Queen of Beer". Regardless, SHE has not backed down or been affected by "Bud" at all. "The Queen of Beverages", SHE Beverage Company has grown its brand to unbelievable heights within the last four years. Opening its 10,000 SQ. FT brewery in Lancaster CA, manufacturing water and launching its brands Sip by SHE with Sip Electrolyte, Sip Alkaline, Sip Young, and Sip Mom's Water. Currently supplying products to Target, Walmart, BevMo, Total Wine & More, Vons & Albertson Grocers, Arco & Chevron Gas-stations, Best Western & Holiday Inn Hotels, and a slew of other convenient stores, hotels, and casinos as well as AMAZON. SHE Beverage Company is a brand to closely watch.

Lupe Rose

SHE Beverage Company, Incorporated

661-675-5435

luperosetheceo@gmail.com

SOURCE The WFLA