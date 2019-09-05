The WFLA Announces JaRule Takes Next

PALMDALE, Calif., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Just before one of the biggest events in the history of Women's Professional Sports—The First WFLA Draft brings musical sensation and rap artist JaRule on board as its most recent team owner. With 19 nominations, 30 Movies, & 9 Awards under his belt, JaRule added to his already impressive repertoire and list of achievements when he purchased The New York Stars Women's Professional Football Team. JaRule then joined the athletes, and other owners and team coaches attending last weekend's event at the MGM Las Vegas. This first ever Professional Women's Football Draft delivered 2 of 5 one-million-dollar checks, one for LA Fames Jordie Munford and the second from the San Francisco Cranes. As the WFLA prepares for their next scouting combine in Las Vegas Nevada to be held at the Las Vegas Sports Park, women athletes from around the world are getting excited as they see the potential of becoming the next superstar athlete.

A powerful keynote about the necessity for woman's equality in professional sports, including the need for equal pay for equal play, was delivered by CEO, Lupe Rose. "These ladies have been fighting for a long time on the football field, playing for several years and for several organizations from earning absolutely no salary to paying to play." She continues with, "I have had an overwhelming positive response from other athletes, coaches and organizations who want to participate in making history with the first ever Professional Womens football organization."

Agent Rob Sheets delivered a speech on representing athletes and what to expect next. Tyrell "Big Tex" Robinson delivered a well-received speech to the players on wealth management and growing capital, followed by NBC's Maurice McCoy who covered this monumental moment of how CEO Lupe Rose is making history for women around the world. The time to invest in this WFLA organization is now, the time to support women's equality is today, and the time to join this movement couldn't be any clearer, we need WOMENS football. "I will continue to fight the good fight for our women with every breath I take to organize, establish and build this entertainment powerhouse to the highest height," states Rose.

The WFLA promises to deliver the total fan experience partnering with "Iconn," the "A" list entertainment for every game. Ice Connect, known as Iconn, is a Celebrity Entertainment booking & concierge service created by industry veterans. Made for the culture by those who live it. It will hold meet and greets and after parties and everything else football fans come to expect from a professional league. "CEO Rose is doing this right," explains JaRule. "I had to support this women's business powerhouse SHE is building, and as a huge football fan, I think the world has been waiting to watch Womens Professional Football nationally for centuries."

About Company: SHE Beverage Company, Inc.­ - women owned, nationally recognized brand known for its trademark feud with #Budweiser because of its original slogan "The Queen of Beer." Regardless, SHE has not backed down or been affected by "Bud" at all. "The Queen of Beverages," SHE Beverage Company has grown its brand to unbelievable heights within the last four years. Opening its 10,000 SQ. FT brewery in Lancaster, CA, manufacturing water and launching its brands Sip by SHE with Sip Electrolyte, Sip Alkaline, Sip Young, and Sip Mom's Water. Currently supplying products to Target, Walmart, BevMo, Total Wine & More, Vons & Albertsons Grocers, Arco & Chevron Gas-stations, Best Western & Holiday Inn Hotels, and a slew of other convenient stores, hotels, and casinos as well as AMAZON. SHE Beverage Company is a brand to closely watch.

Lupe Rose

SHE Beverage Company, Incorporated

661-675-5435

luperosetheceo@gmail.com

SOURCE SHE Beverage Company

Related Links

http://www.shebeverages.com

