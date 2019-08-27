The WFLA Announces Women's Professional Football Draft

The WFLA is the first and only Professional Women's Football Organization to execute and organize the Women's Football Sport their own way. As a result, the WFLA makes history in offering the 1st ever multi million dollar contract to Women's Football Athletes, continuing its streak of firsts as it prepares to select from 31 of the female athlete participants in their 1 st ever professional women's football draft.

First Draft Invitees

Paige Robinson Priscilla Gardner Suzanne Linn Jordan Munford Gabriela Johnson Christina Shelby Erika Collins Dawna Zike Irish Jones-Iriarte GiGi Cortez Fuyuki Hamaguchi Michele Kenney Kris Brannon Samia Jones Lexi Dimeo Lanika Manning Jamie Robinson Tonette Zoutomou Lauren Davis Melissa Strother Sonfre Roberson Mercedes Tyler Eboni Chambers Tiyauna Anderson Adriana Gutierre Jermerica Boykin Kenetha Jacobs Kimberly Brown SharQuayla Baker Briana Gorrell Opal McCain

The Playoff Structure for the WFLA consist of 32 Teams, 2 Conferences, and 8 Divisions and includes a Bronze Cup for Round 1, Silver Division for Round 2, Gold Conference for Round 3, and finally the Diamond Bowl Championship.

Lupe Rose is the Founder & CEO of SHE Beverage Company, The SHE Brand and the WFLA partner to five of the 32 teams, including the following three; Los Angeles Fames, the Las Vegas Devils and the San Francisco Cranes. During a recent scouting combine and jamboree held in Carson, CA., Rose stated "We've had hundreds of athletes here to showcase their skills, and some have flown in from around the world; as far away as Australia – that's the drive we are looking for in our athletes." She continues; "It feels really good to have so many participants come out ready to make herstory as part of the WFLA."

Many of these female athletes have been dreaming of the chance to play the game professionally since they were young girls. Paige Robinson's mother didn't allow her to play football growing up, no matter how much she loved the game. Robinson wants people to see the variety of talent she possesses and stand out for her incredible speed.

Christina Shelby holds the record for deadlift and put her lifting training on hold so she could hire a coach to teach her footballs drills and help her improve her overall agility and Jordan Munford only had four weeks to train when she heard about the WFLA combine and jamboree, but she jumped on the opportunity anyway because it was something she always thought would never happen and she didn't want to let this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity pass her by.

NFL star "Big Tex," otherwise known as Tyrell Robinson, will be working with the San Diego Waves and states; "There's so many athletic women that don't get a chance to showcase their athletic ability. I want to show that women can do the same thing men do as well." A shared vision with the WFLA, no doubt. Other attendees include Rob Sheets Agent to the NFL, who is partaking in this monumental announcement and seeks to acquire Female Athletes in the professional sport of football.

The WFLA will be like no other professional football organization you have seen. It will be better. Get ready, be ready, stay ready football fans - The WFLA is here to stay!

Media are welcome to attend the 1st WFLA DRAFT and must RSVP. See details of draft below.

When: August 31, 2019

Where: MGM GRAND Las Vegas

About Company: SHE Beverage Company, Inc.­ - women owned, nationally recognized brand known for its trademark feud with #Budweiser because of its original slogan "The Queen of Beer." Regardless, SHE has not backed down or been affected by "Bud" at all. "The Queen of Beverages," SHE Beverage Company has grown its brand to unbelievable heights within the last four years. Opening its 10,000 SQ. FT brewery in Lancaster CA, manufacturing water and launching its brands Sip by SHE with Sip Electrolyte, Sip Alkaline, Sip Young, and Sip Mom's Water. Currently supplying products to Target, Walmart, BevMo, Total Wine & More, Vons & Albertson Grocers, Arco & Chevron Gas-stations, Best Western & Holiday Inn Hotels, and a slew of other convenient stores, hotels, and casinos as well as AMAZON. SHE Beverage Company is a brand to closely watch.

