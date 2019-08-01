The WFLA Women's Football League Association to Host Scouting Combine & Jamboree August 10

PALMDALE, Calif., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the Scouting Combine & Jamboree fast approaching on August 10th, the excitement continues to rise as the WFLA Franchises prepare for their first draft. The "year of the woman" has new impact and meaning to CEO Lupe Rose. She continues to break records with her latest announcement of The Women's Football League Association (WFLA.) Rose is making a name for women in the industry with SHE Beverage Company & The SHE Brand. The company is days away from going public and qualifying for NASDAQ, so it comes as no surprise that SHE would take advantage of the POSITION she can hold on the football field.

Next up for the WFLA is their first-ever Scouting Combine & Jamboree to be held on August 10th, 2019 at The Dignity Health Sports Park, located on the Campus of California State University Dominguez Hills in Carson California. Recruitment efforts are underway for both athletes and coaching staff. There will be skills, agility, & game play in search of the WFLA's first female draft pick ever in the history of women's football to garner a multi-million-dollar contract with one of the WFLA Franchises.

Eight franchises, (Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Alabama, Houston, Dallas, Miami, San Francisco, and San Diego) will have the opportunity to choose from the first of many draft's being held at The MGM Grand Casino & Hotel on August 31st, 2019.

The WFLA Organization continues to announce the uniqueness of the WFLA Organization & Game Schedule.

The WFLA play dates will bring excitement launching its schedule to coincide with The WNBA play schedules. "Women who love sports will have their season, and I believe it will also appeal to the men who can't get enough of a good football game," Rose continues.

While they set the tone and pace for the organization, The WFLA announces the name of their Bowl of Champions as "The Diamond Bowl". If you didn't think you would ever see women playing football as a professional full tackle sport earning multi-million-dollar wages well, Lupe Rose and the WFLA Organization may have just proved you wrong.

Hold on to your helmets as you prepare to see history in the making as this wonderful organization creates an avenue for those young girls dreaming to play the sport, and the women who have already begun their journey to become the first WFLA draft pick!

Schedules and ticket sales will be announced in upcoming weeks, stay tuned to the organization's announcements regarding TV Licensing, Draft Picks and Game Day!

Media must RSVP info@wflafootball.com

For immediate interviews contact: pam@wflafootball.com

About Company: SHE Beverage Company, Inc. - women owned, nationally recognized brand known for its trademark feud with #Budweiser because of its original slogan "The Queen of Beer". Regardless, SHE has not backed down or been affected by "Bud" at all. "The Queen of Beverages", SHE Beverage Company has grown its brand to unbelievable heights within the last four years. Opening its 10,000 SQ. FT brewery in Lancaster CA, manufacturing water and launching its brands Sip by SHE with Sip Electrolyte, Sip Alkaline, Sip Young, and Sip Mom's Water. Currently supplying products to Target, Walmart, BevMo, Total Wine & More, Vons & Albertson Grocers, Arco & Chevron Gas-stations, Best Western & Holiday Inn Hotels, and a slew of other convenient stores, hotels, and casinos as well as AMAZON. SHE Beverage Company is a brand to closely watch.

Lupe Rose

SHE Beverage Company, Incorporated 661-675-5435

lupe@shebeverages.com

SOURCE SHE Beverage Company

Related Links

http://www.shebeverages.com

