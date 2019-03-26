The Whiskey Classic Announces Oct. 12 Event Date at San Cristobal Movie Ranch in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M., March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Building off the success of its 2018 inaugural event, The Whiskey Classic has announced that the event will be held on Oct. 12, 2019, at the San Cristobal Movie Ranch in New Mexico. The Whiskey Classic is an immersive event experience designed for whiskey, bourbon and scotch aficionados and industry professionals as well as those who want to discover the art behind these beverages. The venue for the event is one of the most famous western movie sets in the film industry.

"We were so excited by the turnout last year, and we are expecting 2019 to be even better with more people and exhibitors in a venue that brings the perfect atmosphere to this kind of event," says Micaela Brown, producer of The Whiskey Classic. "We encourage attendees to buy their tickets now. We have exhibitor information available on the website and ticket packages will be available soon."

This year, The Whiskey Classic will benefit a new scholarship program for students in Central New Mexico Community College's Brewing and Beverage Management program. The award-winning program prepares students for a career as a beverage manager working in the beverage and brewing industry. In addition to brewing technology, students learn the underlying sciences behind beer production, including biology and chemistry courses. Students are also introduced to purchasing, cost controls, marketing and business/hospitality law.

For more information about the Whiskey Classic including exhibitor and sponsorship information and upcoming ticket and VIP packages, visit WhiskeyClassic.us or email info@whiskeyclassic.us.

The Whiskey Classic is the premier whiskey, scotch and bourbon event in the United States. The event is held each year at a movie ranch that lends to the authenticity of the experience. For more information, visit WhiskeyClassic.us.

