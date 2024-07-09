The White House Historical Association Partners with Panasonic on New Innovative Education Experience

"The People's House: A White House Experience" Will Use Panasonic's Projection & Display Technology to Immerse Visitors into the History of the Executive Mansion

WASHINGTON, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The White House Historical Association announced today a new collaboration with Panasonic Corporation of North America to bring its new educational experience "The People's House: A White House Experience" to life.

Set to open in fall 2024 just one block from the White House at 1700 Pennsylvania Avenue, the interactive space will immerse visitors in the story of the Executive Mansion, its inhabitants, and the people who have dedicated their careers to its legacy and impact. The space will feature the latest in projection and display technology from Panasonic in expansive exhibits and galleries.

Panasonic will work alongside Design and Production, Inc. (D&P), the integrator for the project, to help outfit the 33,000 square foot space with projectors and displays to ensure that the history remains the focal point to fully engage visitors.

"In order to help visitors establish a meaningful, personal connection to the history of the Executive Mansion, we knew we needed the right technology to create an immersive, living experience," said Stewart McLaurin, President of The White House Historical Association. "We're excited to partner with Panasonic and D&P to realize our vision for 'The People's House: A White House Experience' and deliver innovative, evocative storytelling for visitors now and in the years to come."

The Association is committed to preserving the collections and stories of the White House, and the new experience will showcase experiential media to help each visitor walk away with a tangible image and personal connection to the history of the People's House. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore a large-scale White House model, the State Floor in 360° immersive projection, a full-scale replica of the Oval Office, and recreations of key White House moments.

About The White House Historical Association

First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy envisioned a restored White House that conveyed a sense of history through its decorative and fine arts. She sought to inspire Americans, especially children, to explore and engage with American history and its presidents. In 1961, the nonprofit, nonpartisan White House Historical Association was established to support her vision to preserve and share the Executive Mansion's legacy for generations to come. Supported entirely by private resources, the Association's mission is to assist in the preservation of the state and public rooms, fund acquisitions for the White House permanent collection, and educate the public on the history of the White House. Since its founding, the Association has given more than $115 million to the White House in fulfillment of its mission.

