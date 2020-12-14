The White House needs REVIV's COVID-19 App 'to take control'

With strong bases in the US and UK, REVIV launched a not-for-profit helpline operated by their expert medical professionals and not-for-profit PCR and antibody testing at a transparent and unbeatable price of $100. And now they're proud to launch HELIIX, the innovative COVID-19 risk profiling and management software created by tech guru Idan Udi Edry in a bid to help businesses thrive again.

HELIIX is offering companies insightful risk profiling, robust tracking and case management, sick pay forecasting, user isolation alerts and so much more within the software system - all employees have to do, is download and update the app on their phone for real time functionality.

Professional functionality of HELIIX is charged at just $1.79 per user a month. All subscriptions are free to cancel at any time.

In the UK, Max Johnson, Non-Executive Director, has backed HELIIX saying: "Countries can react quickly or slowly depending on their resources and focus, but it is in the power of organisations to take the initiative and we think that HELIIX is just the software to enable them to take control."

REVIV is the global leader in preventative health and are best known for their IV and booster shot therapies and lifestyle genetics but they reacted and moved when the coronavirus crisis hit the world. REVIV was further impassioned over concerns about government contact tracing systems in the UK and US.

Sarah Lomas, the President and CEO of REVIV, believes the software is so outstandingly robust and effective she's considering discussions with governments regarding HELIIX.

For more information log on to www.heliixbyreviv.com.

