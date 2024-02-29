The White House Selects Strava as a Leading Partner for its Challenge to End Hunger & Build Healthy Communities

Supporting the national strategy, the platform aims to

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Strava, the leading digital community for active people with more than 120 million athletes, today announced a new partnership with The White House for its Challenge to End Hunger & Build Healthy Communities (the Challenge), which focuses on ending hunger and increasing healthy eating and physical activity by 2030. The national strategy consists of five pillars with Strava serving as a partner for the pillar centered on supporting physical activity for all.

To further its efforts to offer more opportunities to be physically active in communities, the White House is leveraging Strava to inspire community members to live their best active life through the platform's global offerings of motivation and connection. The platform tracks more than 50 activity types ranging from running, cycling, skiing, to pickleball and pilates, and offers thousands of connected technology partners who can seamlessly sync with Strava.

"As we embark on this significant partnership with The White House, we are honored to contribute our expertise in fostering a community that values movement, health and personal achievement," said Brian Bell, Strava's vice president of global communications and social impact. "Strava has always believed in the power of community to motivate people to live their best active life and this is another example of our platform's progress against that mission."

The Challenge aligns closely with Strava's social impact principles, which aim to advance positive societal impact within three focus areas, one of which includes inclusion in sports and the outdoors through the platform's technology and partnerships.

Strava research reveals that 90% of Strava athletes say a routine helps them exercise regularly. As a partner to The White House, Strava's challenge feature, a cornerstone offering that empowers brands and athletes to set and achieve fitness goals collaboratively, offers a fun way to capitalize on this belief, helping them track progress, motivate one another and accomplish goals.

To generate excitement and encourage participation, Strava has brought on one of its connected technology partners, WHOOP, the human performance company, to serve as the platform challenge sponsor. In this role, WHOOP will offer special incentives and prizes to those who complete the challenge on Strava.

The White House Challenge to End Hunger and Build Healthy Communities x Strava powered by WHOOP:

The White House Challenge to End Hunger & Build Health Communities x Strava, powered by WHOOP, is a three-month, time-based challenge encouraging people to move while finding the community that helps motivate them to become their personal best. The challenge begins March 1 on Strava. Athletes are also encouraged to join the WHOOP Club on Strava.

Available to athletes in the U.S., anyone completing the challenge on Strava can earn a digital badge for their profile. Terms and conditions apply.

About the White House Challenge to End Hunger and Build Healthy Communities

In March 2023, the Biden-Harris Administration announced the White House Challenge to End Hunger and Build Healthy Communities. The Challenge was a nationwide call-to-action to stakeholders across all of society to make bold commitments to advance President Biden's goal to end hunger and reduce diet-related diseases by 2030—all while reducing disparities.

The Challenge built on the historic White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health hosted by President Biden in September 2022 where the President released a National Strategy, and announced over $8 billion of external commitments to achieve his bold goal.

About Strava

Strava is the leading digital community for active people with more than 120 million athletes in more than 190 countries. The platform offers a holistic view of your active lifestyle, no matter where you live, which sport you love and/or what device you use. Everyone belongs on Strava when they are pursuing an active life. Join the community, find motivation and discover new experiences with a Strava subscription .

Visit www.strava.com for more information and connect with Strava on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook , YouTube and LinkedIn .

About WHOOP

WHOOP, the human performance company, offers a wearable health and fitness coach to help people achieve their goals. The WHOOP membership provides best-in-class wearable technology, actionable feedback, and recommendations across recovery, sleep, training, and health. WHOOP serves professional athletes, Fortune 500 CEOs, executives, fitness enthusiasts, military personnel, frontline workers, and anyone looking to improve their performance. WHOOP Unite is a comprehensive solution dedicated to supporting organizations across a wide range of industries with coaching, organizational insights, and health programs. Studies show WHOOP can positively change behavior, increase sleep, and improve physiological biomarkers. Founded in 2012, WHOOP is based in Boston and has raised more than $400 million in venture capital. The latest round of financing made WHOOP the world's most valuable standalone wearables company. Visit www.whoop.com for more information and connect with WHOOP on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

