The White Paper on 6th Generation Fixed Network (F6G) is Released, with Focus on Space-Ground Integrated Optical Communication

WUHAN, China, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications, in collaboration with Tsinghua University, Peking University and other twelve academic partners, in the Asia Communications and Photonics Conference (ACP) 2023, jointly released the "The 6th Generation Fixed Network (F6G) White Paper V1.1", which is an important update to its 1.0 version.

Evolution Roadmap of Fixed Networks
Various emerging applications are continuously challenging the capabilities of today's network service, and are driving the fixed communication networks towards an integrated approach of both space and ground communication systems. Such a network system is also a major research area for future F6G network architecture, which will interconnect the satellite network and terrestrial fiber network optically to form a space-ground integrated communication system, allowing users to enjoy high-speed broadband wireless access services without constraint of space and time.

At the beginning of this white paper, it comprehensively analyzes the challenges that current fixed networks are facing. To meet the demands of future applications that connect to everything, F6G will primarily focus on enhancing network capabilities, in terms of coverage, survivability, connectivity, intelligence, and security, to address these challenges.

Moreover, the white paper provides a detailed analysis of various requirements of the proposed network, such as high-speed universal access, large capacity and secured transmission. Take high-speed full-coverage access as an example, traditional terrestrial fixed optical communication networks have already achieved impressive access capability and are scaling towards 100Gbps bandwidth. In contrast, such capability of satellite network is still relatively limited, which therefore will be a development focus for low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite links, as well as a bottleneck faced by space-ground integrated networks.

Finally, the white paper introduces key technologies for F6G, including enhanced multi-modal sensing, integrated space-ground wide coverage access, and enhanced physical layer security transmission. These cutting-edge technologies are potential to support holographic communication, semantic communication, intelligent system interconnection, and other typical applications.

In 2020, the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) announced the establishment of the F5G Industry Working Group, with a vision to move from "fiber to the home" towards "fiber to everywhere" and symbolizing the dawn of the F5G era. The release of white paper on F6G is expected to significantly impact the technological advancement and industrial applications, over the next 5-10 years.

The full content of the white paper is available in https://ipoc.bupt.edu.cn/info/1238/1082.htm.

