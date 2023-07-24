The White Tea Market to grow by USD 200.81 million from 2022 to 2027|Growing demand for natural and organic products boosts the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The white tea market size is estimated to grow by USD 200.81 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.46%. The growth momentum will progress during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 58%. The demand for premium products in the region is rapidly increasing due to the increasing disposable income of consumers, and awareness for health and wellness among the people. Another factor that is driving the market is the growing popularity of the Internet and the increasing trend of online shopping. For instance, the growing presence of third-party online suppliers such as Amazon.com Inc (Amazon). Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global White Tea Market

White Tea Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (conventional and organic), distribution channel (offline and online), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The conventional segment is estimated to witness significant growth in the white tea market during the forecast period. This is the traditional process in which synthetic chemicals or artificial additives are not used. Furthermore, white tea is frequently viewed as more efficient and open than specialty teas and may engage buyers looking for a hassle-free, genuine tea-drinking experience. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

White Tea Market – Market Dynamics

Key drivers

The growing demand for natural and organic products is a key factor driving the market growth. This growth is due to the growing popularity of these products among various industries. The youngest tea leaves and buds, which are unprocessed and natural, are used to make white tea. The demand for products that do not contain harmful substances or toxins is increasing because consumers are becoming more health conscious. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The increasing use of novel techniques for product development is a major trend in the market. The companies differentiate their brands and attract new customers as a result of increased competition by using novel flavors, mixes, and brewing techniques. For example, many producers in the market are improving white tea with natural fruit or floral flavors to create new flavor profiles. Furthermore, some producers are experimenting by using cold brewing or specialized tea infusers. Hence, these novel techniques are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The availability of low-cost synthetic alternatives is a significant challenge restricting market growth. The cost of synthetic teas is very less as compared to organic tea because they use artificial flavors, colors, and scents. As a result, consumers are attracted to these products and decreasing the demand for genuine white tea. Some tea producers add these synthetic substitutes to their products to reduce production costs and increase profit margins. Hence, these alternatives are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this White Tea Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the white tea market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the white tea market and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the white tea market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of white tea market vendors

White Tea Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.46% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 200.81 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.65 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 58% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ajanta Tea, AsianTeaxpress Pte Ltd., Associated British Foods Plc, Carrubba Inc., Changsha Botaniex Inc., Golden Tips Tea Co. P Ltd., ISVARA, Minto Island Tea Co., MJF Exports Pvt. Ltd., Numi Inc., Organicway Inc., Sazen Tea Co. Ltd., Subodh Brothers, TEALYRA Inc., The Republic of Tea Inc., The Tea Shelf, Unilever PLC, Vahdam Teas Pvt. Ltd., VICONY TEAS Co. Ltd., and Wollenhaupt Tee GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

