The Whitney Restaurant Welcomes NFL Draft for Detroit's Best Steaks

DETROIT, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Filet Mignon, Ribeye, Porterhouse and New York strip steaks will likely be as much in demand as high draft choices are in Detroit this week. The 300-400,000 expected football fans visiting the Motor City for the annual NFL Draft will bring their hearty appetites along with their football mania, and local restaurants will be tested.

The Whitney, one of Detroit's oldest and largest restaurants, is ready for the action. The 1890's mansion, located just up Woodward Avenue from the draft stage, will be open for lunch and dinner (buffet brunch on Sunday) throughout the draft, and its third floor "Ghostbar" will welcome guests with a variety of special cocktails, led by the award winning "Witching Hour," until midnight.

Famous for its popular Beef Wellington (center cut filet wrapped in puff pastry), The Whitney's menu also features filets, Osso Bucco, Surf & Turf, Chilean Sea Bass and more. Plus home made desserts like Triple Chocolate Cake, The Creampuff and Flaming Bananas Foster from its in-house bakery.

"With the Lions finally roaring, Detroit is on a roll and the Draft is a great opportunity to show the world what we can do," says The Whitney's owner, Bud Liebler. "The Draft is just a warm-up act for our next chance to host the Super Bowl, hopefully with the Lions on the field. We'll be ready then, just as we are today!"

The Whitney is located at 2715 Woodward Ave., Detroit 48201 and is serviced by the Canfield exit on the Q-Line. For more information and reservations, please visit www.thewhitney.com or call 313.832.5700.

