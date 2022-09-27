The Wholesale and Retail of Food in Zambia 2022: Increasing Drive for Locally Sourced Products is a Key Trend Moving Forward

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Wholesale and Retail of Food in Zambia 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Wholesale and retail of Food in Zambia

Large foreign-owned retail chains dominate Zambia's formal food sector, but an estimated 70% of households buy their food at stalls, informal shops and kiosks, street vendors and markets. Almost 80% of informal workers are employed in agricultural and related activities. Rapid urbanisation and a growing population support further growth and expansion opportunities. The development of supermarket chain stores in Zambia has improved the availability of products and services and has provided more choices for Zambian consumers at competitive prices. However, there are numerous challenges including Zambia's vulnerability to droughts, high inflation, high levels of poverty and a volatile exchange rate.



Imported and Local Produce

Processed foods sold in supermarkets are largely imported due to the limited selection of products provided by the underdeveloped domestic agricultural and food-processing sectors. The most imported products are fish, frozen foods and fruit and vegetables via South African-owned food chains. There is an increasing drive to source products locally and major retailers are sourcing from and developing local suppliers.



Trends

Zambia's high population growth rate will drive high demand for food. The food retail industry's growth is being driven by new store openings, acquisitions, ecommerce and the expansion of distribution channels. The industry is also experiencing increased competition among food retailers. Most companies are focusing on improving economies of scale, boosting operational efficiency and diversifying revenue through ecommerce channels, providing affordable products. Serving small towns with cheaper brand stores presents an investment opportunity for large South African retailers with low-cost brands.



Report Coverage

This report focuses on the wholesale and retail food in Zambia and includes information on formal and informal sectors, trade, corporate actions and development, government support and regulations, key trends and influencing factors. There are profiles of 12 companies including South Africa companies present in Zambia such as Shoprite, Pick n Pay and Massmart, Botswana's Choppies and local companies such as Zambeef.





