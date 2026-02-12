THE WHOO Appoints Nicky Hilton Rothschild as a Global Brand Ambassador, Introducing Korean Luxury Skincare to the American Market

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- THE WHOO, South Korea's prestigious heritage skincare house, announces the appointment of Nicky Hilton Rothschild as its Brand Ambassador, marking a significant milestone in the brand's continued expansion within the American luxury beauty landscape.

Nicky Hilton Rothschild as a Global Brand Ambassador

Rooted in Korea's royal court traditions, THE WHOO is internationally recognized for its fusion of time-honored beauty rituals and advanced skincare science. Long celebrated across Asia as the pinnacle of luxury K-beauty, the brand's U.S. presence reflects a broader shift in how Korean skincare is being positioned globally – not as trend-driven, but as heritage-led, science-forward, and deeply intentional.

THE WHOO's philosophy centers on longevity, ritual, and refinement, drawing from Korean traditional herbal medicine and centuries-old imperial beauty practices once reserved exclusively for royalty. These principles are brought to life through modern clinical research and proprietary innovation, resulting in skincare designed to support skin health over time.

As an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and mother of three, Nicky Hilton Rothschild embodies a lifestyle rooted in heritage, intentional self-care, and understated elegance – values that naturally align with THE WHOO's brand ethos. As a Global Brand Ambassador, she will serve as the face of the brand in the American market, helping to introduce its philosophy of imperial beauty to a new audience.

At the center of THE WHOO's U.S. expansion is its hero franchise, the Imperial Youth Collection , the brand's most iconic line, and a cornerstone of its global prestige. Powered by Rare Wild Ginseng, a prized ingredient historically reserved for Korean royalty, the collection is formulated to support visible lifting, wrinkle reduction, and skin barrier recovery. The ingredient is refined through decades of scientific research and clinical testing, exemplifying THE WHOO's commitment to both heritage and efficacy.

"Nicky embodies the balance of heritage, modernity, and understated luxury that defines THE WHOO," said a spokesperson for THE WHOO. "She brings a deep appreciation for craftsmanship, tradition, and longevity, which aligns naturally with our philosophy and our approach to skincare."

The appointment of Nicky Hilton Rothschild signals THE WHOO's next chapter in the U.S. – one that positions Korean luxury skincare not as a trend, but as a refined cultural institution grounded in history, prestige, and longevity.

About THE WHOO

THE WHOO is a prestige Korean skincare brand rooted in the traditions of royal court beauty and Korean traditional herbal medicine. Each formula combines time-honored herbal wisdom – including Rare Wild Ginseng – with advanced skincare science to deliver visible, long-term results. Celebrated globally for its commitment to heritage, efficacy, and ritual, THE WHOO offers a refined approach to luxury skincare that transcends trends and generations.

