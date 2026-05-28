The Why We Believe Show Surpasses 1.5 Million Views and Listens Across 49 Countries Sharing Stories of Faith and Conversion of Latter-day Saints

Weekly podcast hosted by Nathan Gwilliam features stories of faith and conversion from Latter-day Saint artists, musicians, athletes, influencers, business leaders, entrepreneurs, authors, church leaders, entertainers, and other prominent church members.

REXBURG, Idaho, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Why We Believe, a podcast documenting the faith and conversion stories of members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has surpassed 1.5 million views and listens across YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@WhyWeBelieveShow, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, blog posts, and other platforms, in 49 countries.

Some Notable Guests of Why We Believe Nathan Gwilliam - Host of Why We Believe

"Every member has a story of how they came to believe, and those stories have the power to strengthen faith in others," said Nathan Gwilliam, host of Why We Believe. "The show exists to share those stories as widely as possible and strengthen faith in Jesus Christ."

Notable guests include:

John Curtis - United States Senator from Utah, four-term Congressman, founder of the Conservative Climate Caucus, and former two-term mayor of Provo with a 94% approval rating.

Adassa - Golden Globe, Oscar, and Grammy-winning artist behind the Billboard #1 hit "We Don't Talk About Bruno" and voice of Dolores in Disney's Encanto

Danny White - College Football Hall of Famer and former Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl quarterback who led the team to three consecutive NFC Championship Games

Alex Boyé - America's Got Talent finalist and YouTube artist with over 1 billion views

Jenny Oaks Baker - Grammy-nominated violinist and Juilliard graduate

John Groberg - Emeritus General Authority Seventy whose mission inspired the Disney film The Other Side of Heaven

Brad Wilcox - Former First Counselor in the Young Men General Presidency, BYU professor of Ancient Scripture, and author of The Continuous Atonement

Del Parson - LDS Church-commissioned artist behind "Christ in Red Robe" and over 240 published works

Al Carraway - 7-time award-winning, #1 bestselling author of 10+ books and international speaker in 11 countries

Westin Wilson - UFC featherweight professional MMA fighter

Ganel-Lyn Condie - Award-winning author of 16 books and mental health advocate

Chris Heimerdinger - Bestselling author and filmmaker behind the 12-book Tennis Shoes Adventure Series

Stuart Draper - Founder and CEO of Stukent, a 10-time Inc. 5000 honoree serving over 1 million students

Shima Baughman - Iranian-born refugee, Woodruff J. Deem Professor of Law at BYU, and nationally recognized expert on bail and criminal justice reform

Melanie Hoffman - Composer and lyricist of "Gethsemane," in the new LDS hymnal, a song that every primary child wanted to sing

Anurat Kaeocha - Civil engineer who converted to the Church and was baptized while building the Bangkok Thailand Temple

Hosted by Nathan Gwilliam and available at WhyWeBelieve.com, the Why We Believe show releases 1-2 weekly episodes on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, iHeart, Amazon Music, and other platforms. Episode usually feature a one-on-one interview with a Latter-day Saint sharing the personal experiences, spiritual moments, and life events that shaped their faith. Subscribers receive free access to the 13 Strategies to Increase Faith in Jesus Christ guide.

Why We Believe is produced using PodUp (https://podup.com/), an all-in-one podcasting platform with 60+ integrated tools including 18 AI-powered capabilities, built over six years by serial entrepreneur Nathan Gwilliam and his team. PodUp combines recording, editing, AI-powered content creation, website and blog generation, syndication, monetization, and analytics into one system designed to help podcasters create, grow, and monetize their shows.

The show is produced by PodAllies (https://podallies.com/), a full-service done-for-you podcast production and marketing agency and a service of PodUp Inc. PodAllies handles audio and video editing, website development, content syndication, blog and transcript creation, social media repurposing, and monetization for its clients, and has surpassed 1,100 episodes produced since launching in October 2023.

To subscribe and access free faith resources, visit WhyWeBelieve.com.

About Why We Believe:

Why We Believe is a weekly podcast hosted by Nathan Gwilliam featuring personal faith and conversion stories from members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The show is not an official podcast of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Visit WhyWeBelieve.com.

Media Contact:

Nathan Gwilliam | (208) 408-0000 | [email protected]

SOURCE PodAllies