The Wiggles Bring New Live Tour to Canada
Sep 25, 2019, 11:31 ET
TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wiggles have kicked off their newest Canadian tour. The Wiggles' Party Time Tour! The Tour visits twenty-seven cities nationwide including St. John's, NL on Wednesday, September 25th and wraps up in Abbotsford, BC on Wednesday, October 30th. For a complete list of tour dates and performance times, please visit www.thewiggles.com.
The Party Time Tour! reunites Canada with Emma, Lachy, Simon and Anthony, as well as their friends Captain Feathersword, Dorothy the Dinosaur, Henry the Octopus, Wags the Dog and a brand-new Wiggly friend, Shirley Shawn the Unicorn!
As featured on the Party Time! album, parents and children alike can dance and sing along to classics like "Hokey Pokey," "Heads, Shoulders, Knees and Toes," "Skip To My Lou," and "Simon Says." Other show highlights include:
- Joining Emma as she performs Irish, ballet and other bow-tiful dancing.
- Listening to Anthony play his guitar, banjo and bagpipes.
- Doing the actions with Simon as he sings "Simon Says", and if Lachy falls asleep, calling out "Wake up Lachy!"
Tickets for The Wiggles' Party Time Tour! are on sale now. Tickets start at $40 and are available via www.thewiggles.com. Children under 12 months are free.
The Wiggles are more popular now then they have ever been in their 28-year history. They are watched daily on platforms like Netflix, and streamed on The Wiggles YouTube channel which has more than 500,000 subscribers and nearly ONE BILLION views! Their Treehouse TV shows are on in 6 million homes, and The Wiggles are the No 1 program with kids 2 – 11 across all kid's networks in Canada.
The Wiggles – Party Time Tour! 2019 SCHEDULE
|
Wednesday/Thursday, September 25-26
|
St John's, NL
|
Mile One Centre
|
Saturday, September 28
|
Glace Bay, NS
|
Savoy Theatre
|
Sunday, September 29
|
Moncton, NB
|
Moncton Wesleyan Celebration Centre
|
Tuesday, October 1
|
Montreal, QC
|
The Théâtre St-Denis
|
Wednesday, October 2
|
Cornwall, ON
|
Aultsville Theatre
|
Thursday, October 3
|
Ottawa, ON
|
Meridian Theatres @ Centrepointe
|
Friday, October 4
|
Brampton, ON
|
The Rose Theatre
|
Saturday, October 5
|
Kingston, ON
|
Leon's Centre
|
Sunday, October 6
|
Toronto, ON
|
Coca-Cola Coliseum
|
Tuesday, October 8
|
Belleville, ON
|
The Empire Theatre
|
Wednesday, October 9
|
Kitchener, ON
|
Centre in the Square
|
Thursday, October 10
|
Oshawa, ON
|
Tribute Communities Centre
|
Friday, October 11
|
London, ON
|
Centennial Hall
|
Saturday/Sunday, October 12-13
|
Hamilton, ON
|
FirstOntario Concert Hall
|
Tuesday, October 15
|
Burlington, ON
|
The Burlington Performing Arts Centre
|
Wednesday, October 16
|
Peterborough, ON
|
Peterborough Memorial Centre
|
Thursday, October 17
|
Sudbury, ON
|
Sudbury Community Arena
|
Sunday, October 20
|
Winnipeg, MB
|
Burton Cummings Theatre
|
Monday, October 21
|
Brandon, MB
|
Western Manitoba Centennial Auditorium
|
Tuesday, October 22
|
Regina, SK
|
Conexus Arts Centre
|
Wednesday, October 23
|
Saskatoon, SK
|
TCU Place
|
Thursday, October 24
|
Lloydminster, AB
|
Vic Juba Community Theatre
|
Saturday, October 26
|
Edmonton, AB
|
Edmonton EXPO Centre
|
Sunday, October 27
|
Calgary, AB
|
Bella Concert Hall
|
Tuesday, October 29
|
Vancouver, BC
|
The Orpheum Theatre
|
Wednesday, October 30
|
Abbotsford, BC
|
Abbotsford Centre
