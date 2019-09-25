The Wiggles Bring New Live Tour to Canada

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wiggles have kicked off their newest Canadian tour. The Wiggles' Party Time Tour! The Tour visits twenty-seven cities nationwide including St. John's, NL on Wednesday, September 25th and wraps up in Abbotsford, BC on Wednesday, October 30th. For a complete list of tour dates and performance times, please visit www.thewiggles.com.

The Wiggles set to bring their musical joy to families throughout Canada
The Wiggles have begun a huge Canadian Tour
The Party Time Tour! reunites Canada with Emma, Lachy, Simon and Anthony, as well as their friends Captain Feathersword, Dorothy the Dinosaur, Henry the Octopus, Wags the Dog and a brand-new Wiggly friend, Shirley Shawn the Unicorn!

As featured on the Party Time! album, parents and children alike can dance and sing along to classics like "Hokey Pokey," "Heads, Shoulders, Knees and Toes," "Skip To My Lou," and "Simon Says." Other show highlights include:

  • Joining Emma as she performs Irish, ballet and other bow-tiful dancing.
  • Listening to Anthony play his guitar, banjo and bagpipes.
  • Doing the actions with Simon as he sings "Simon Says", and if Lachy falls asleep, calling out "Wake up Lachy!"

Tickets for The Wiggles' Party Time Tour! are on sale now.  Tickets start at $40 and are available via www.thewiggles.com. Children under 12 months are free. 

The Wiggles are more popular now then they have ever been in their 28-year history. They are watched daily on platforms like Netflix, and streamed on The Wiggles YouTube channel which has more than 500,000 subscribers and nearly ONE BILLION views! Their Treehouse TV shows are on in 6 million homes, and The Wiggles are the No 1 program with kids 2  11 across all kid's networks in Canada.

The Wiggles – Party Time Tour! 2019 SCHEDULE

Wednesday/Thursday, September 25-26

St John's, NL

Mile One Centre

Saturday, September 28

Glace Bay, NS

Savoy Theatre

Sunday, September 29

Moncton, NB

Moncton Wesleyan Celebration Centre

Tuesday, October 1

Montreal, QC

The Théâtre St-Denis

Wednesday, October 2

Cornwall, ON

Aultsville Theatre

Thursday, October 3

Ottawa, ON

Meridian Theatres @ Centrepointe

Friday, October 4

Brampton, ON

The Rose Theatre

Saturday, October 5

Kingston, ON

Leon's Centre

Sunday, October 6

Toronto, ON

Coca-Cola Coliseum

Tuesday, October 8

Belleville, ON

The Empire Theatre

Wednesday, October 9

Kitchener, ON

Centre in the Square

Thursday, October 10

Oshawa, ON

Tribute Communities Centre

Friday, October 11

London, ON

Centennial Hall

Saturday/Sunday, October 12-13

Hamilton, ON

FirstOntario Concert Hall

Tuesday, October 15

Burlington, ON

The Burlington Performing Arts Centre

Wednesday, October 16

Peterborough, ON

Peterborough Memorial Centre

Thursday, October 17

Sudbury, ON

Sudbury Community Arena

Sunday, October 20

Winnipeg, MB

Burton Cummings Theatre

Monday, October 21

Brandon, MB

Western Manitoba Centennial Auditorium

Tuesday, October 22

Regina, SK

Conexus Arts Centre

Wednesday, October 23

Saskatoon, SK

TCU Place

Thursday, October 24

Lloydminster, AB

Vic Juba Community Theatre

Saturday, October 26

Edmonton, AB

Edmonton EXPO Centre

Sunday, October 27

Calgary, AB

Bella Concert Hall

Tuesday, October 29

Vancouver, BC

The Orpheum Theatre

Wednesday, October 30

Abbotsford, BC

Abbotsford Centre

