The Wiggles Launch Wiggle and Learn Brand New YouTube Series for Toddlers

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wiggles, the world's most popular children's entertainment group, are delighted to unveil Wiggle and Learn, a groundbreaking new series designed exclusively for YouTube. This pioneering production explores crucial early childhood themes, including language development, basic math, social skills, health and world understanding.

Offering a comprehensive and engaging educational experience for young learners, Wiggle and Learn debuts on The Wiggles YouTube Channel on Friday, February 23 with the first episode, "Let's Learn about Animals!"

Wiggle and Learn draws from contemporary thinking in early childhood learning, with content designed to foster active participation and engagement so as to generate the best learning experience.
New episodes will be released every two weeks, with season one comprising 40 episodes, each lasting 30-minutes. This amounts to 20 hours of enriching educational content for preschoolers focused on learning through the joy of music and play. Featuring the world's favorite children's music group, every episode features one of The Wiggles alongside beloved Wiggly characters such as Dorothy the Dinosaur and Wags the Dog, who serve as hosts, with the remaining Wiggles joining throughout the episode, leading toddlers on fun-filled learning adventures.

Once again, The Wiggles show their mastery of edutainment, as Wiggle and Learn draws from contemporary thinking in early childhood learning, with content designed to foster active participation and engagement so as to generate the best learning experience. Wiggle and Learn has been produced with audience engagement in mind with primarily close-up shots, so children feel like The Wiggles are speaking directly and only to them.

Anthony Field, the Blue Wiggle and the group's founder acknowledges the pivotal role of YouTube in children's entertainment and said: "YouTube continues to be one of the most significant platforms for children's education and entertainment. While we've produced unique content for our channel previously, Wiggle and Learn represents our dedication to delivering regular, high-quality programming on a platform that our audience frequently uses and loves."

First 10 Episodes Schedule:

  • February 23: Animals
  • March 8: Rhyming & Aeroplanes
  • March 22: Transportation
  • April 5: Food
  • April 19: Exercise
  • May 3: Bedtime
  • May 17: Preschool
  • May 31: Emotions
  • June 14: Space
  • June 28: Dolls

About The Wiggles 

For over three decades, The Wiggles, the world's most popular children's entertainment group have educated, entertained, and enriched the lives of millions of pre-schoolers (and their parents) all over the globe. Today, generations of fans that grew up watching The Wiggles are sharing their love of them with their own children. Having sold over 30 million albums and DVDs and 8 million books globally, as well as accumulating over 2 billion music streams and 3 billion views on YouTube, The Wiggles continue to dominate the preschool entertainment scene. Their live shows annually sell out to audiences on three separate continents, and their videos are seen in over 190 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.thewiggles.com, subscribe to their YouTube channel, follow on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok or listen on Spotify and Apple Music.

