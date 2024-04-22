The Wiggles Release an EDM Techno Remix Album

The Wiggles Sound System: Rave of Innocence Will Be All the RAVE

NEW YORK, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Just when you thought you had The Wiggles pegged, they are reinventing their music for a whole new audience with the release of their first full-blown EDM album: The Wiggles Soundsystem: Rave of Innocence.

The album features fourteen EDM remixes of Wiggles classics, including earworms such as 'Hot Potato', 'Fruit Salad', 'Toot Toot, Chugga Chugga', Big Red Car,' alongside a reworking of the group's new viral hit, Bouncing Balls. It's a vibrant celebration of joy, silliness, and pure fun!

The Wiggles are releasing their first-ever EDM techno rermix album, The Wiggles Soundsystem: Rave of Innocence. Rave of Innocence was created for music lovers who grew up dancing along to The Wiggles. This album isn't just a trip down memory lane - it's a full-blown rave for grown-up Wiggle fans who refuse to let go of their inner child.

Remixed by Lenny Pearce (of Justice Crew fame – and the twin brother of the current purple Wiggle, John) and DJ Dorothy (yes, the iconic Dorothy the Dinosaur), it marks the debut of The Wiggles Sound System, described as "an electrifying fusion of nostalgia and party-starting techno beats", and "a pulsating musical journey that's part wild dancefloor party, part toddler tantrum tamer".

Lenny Pearce has become an online sensation, amassing a loyal following of over 1.4 million TikTok fans with EDM remixes of children's music and other unconventional tunes.

Blue Wiggle, Anthony Field said, "It's so incredible seeing people in their 20s and 30s who grew up enjoying our music in a whole new fun way, this remix album is sort of an extension of that. It's wild ride – DJ Dorothy is on fire!"

The Wiggles are no strangers to leaving their mark on the mainstream music world. In 2021 their cover of Tame Impala's "Elephant" (a mashup with their catchy smash hit "Fruit Salad") was one of the biggest hits of the year, with Kevin Parker himself being blown away and later joining The Wiggles on stage to perform it live in concert. The Wiggles followed that up with the release of a new album, call "ReWiggled", featuring classic covers from artists like Rhianna, Rolling Stones, AC/DC, The White Stripes and Queen.

Track list:

The Monkey Dance (The Wiggles Sound System Remix)

Rock-A-Bye Your Bear (The Wiggles Sound System Remix)

Hot Potato (The Wiggles Sound System Remix)

Row, Row, Row Your Boat (The Wiggles Sound System Remix)

Henry the Octopus (The Wiggles Sound System Remix)

B.I.N.G.O. (The Wiggles Sound System Remix)

ABC (The Wiggles Sound System Remix)

Toot Toot, Chugga Chugga, Big Red Car (The Wiggles Sound System Remix)

Fruit Salad (The Wiggles Sound System Remix)

Bouncing Balls (The Wiggles Sound System Remix)

Five Little Ducks (The Wiggles Sound System Remix)

Wags the Dog, He Likes to Tango (The Wiggles Sound System Remix)

Baby Shark (The Wiggles Sound System Remix)

Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star (The Wiggles Sound System Remix)

The Wiggles Sound System: Rave of Innocence is available to stream or download.

About The Wiggles

For over three decades, The Wiggles, the world's most popular children's entertainment group have educated, entertained, and enriched the lives of millions of pre-schoolers (and their parents) all over the globe. Today, generations of fans that grew up watching The Wiggles are sharing their love of them with their own children. Having sold over 30 million albums and DVDs and 8 million books globally, as well as accumulating over 2 billion music streams and 3 billion views on YouTube, The Wiggles continue to dominate the preschool entertainment scene. Their live shows annually sell out to audiences on three separate continents, and their videos are seen in over 190 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.thewiggles.com, subscribe to their YouTube channel, follow on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok or listen on Spotify and Apple Music.

