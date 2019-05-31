The Wiggles, World's #1 Preschool Entertainers, to Bring Brand New Live Tour to 26 Cities Throughout Canada
Tickets For The Wiggles' Party Time Tour! Go On Sale Beginning Friday, May 31st
TORONTO, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wiggles are excited to announce their newest Canadian tour set to launch this Fall. The Wiggles' Party Time Tour! will support their new Party Time! album, which releases on June 28th. The Tour will visit twenty-six cities nationwide beginning in St John's, NL on Thursday, September 26th, and wrapping up in Abbotsford, BC on Wednesday, October 30th. For a complete list of tour dates and performance times, please visit www.thewiggles.com.
The Party Time Tour! will reunite Canada with Emma, Lachy, Simon and Anthony, as well as their friends Captain Feathersword, Dorothy the Dinosaur, Henry the Octopus, Wags the Dog and a brand-new Wiggly friend, Shirley Shawn the Unicorn!
As featured on the upcoming Party Time! album, parents and children alike can dance and sing along to classics like "Hokey Pokey," "Heads, Shoulders, Knees and Toes," "Skip To My Lou," and "Simon Says." Other show highlights include:
- Joining Emma as she performs Irish, ballet and other bow-tiful dancing.
- Listening to Anthony play his guitar, banjo and bagpipes.
- Doing the actions with Simon as he sings "Simon Says", and if Lachy falls asleep, calling out "Wake up Lachy!" because we need him for the show!
Tickets for The Wiggles' Party Time Tour! go on sale Friday, May 31st. Tickets start at $40 and are available via www.thewiggles.com. Children under 12 months are free. Please visit www.thewiggles.com for the most up to date information, as well as exciting show announcements.
The Wiggles are more popular now than they have ever been in their 28-year history. They are watched daily on platforms like Netflix, and streamed on The Wiggles YouTube channel which has more than 400,000 subscribers and nearly 750 million views! Their Treehouse TV shows are on in 6 million homes, and The Wiggles are the No 1 program with kids 2 – 11 across all kid's networks in Canada.
The Wiggles – Party Time Tour! 2019 SCHEDULE
Thursday, September 26
St John's, NL
Mile One Centre
Saturday, September 28
Halifax, NS
TBD
Sunday, September 29
Moncton, NB
Moncton Wesleyan Celebration Centre
Tuesday, October 1
Montreal, QC
The Théâtre St-Denis
Wednesday, October 2
Cornwall, ON
Aultsville Theatre
Thursday, October 3
Ottawa, ON
Meridian Theatres @ Centrepointe
Friday, October 4
Brampton, ON
The Rose Theatre
Saturday, October 5
Kingston, ON
Leon's Centre
Sunday, October 6
Toronto, ON
Coca-Cola Coliseum
Tuesday, October 8
Belleville, ON
The Empire Theatre
Wednesday, October 9
Kitchener, ON
Centre in the Square
Thursday, October 10
Oshawa, ON
Tribute Communities Centre
Friday, October 11
London, ON
Centennial Hall
Saturday/Sunday, October 12-13
Hamilton, ON
FirstOntario Concert Hall
Tuesday, October 15
Burlington, ON
The Burlington Performing Arts Centre
Wednesday, October 16
Peterborough, ON
Peterborough Memorial Centre
Thursday, October 17
Sudbury, ON
Sudbury Community Arena
Sunday, October 20
Winnipeg, MB
Burton Cummings Theatre
Monday, October 21
Brandon, MB
Western Manitoba Centennial Auditorium
Tuesday, October 22
Regina, SK
Conexus Arts Centre
Wednesday, October 23
Saskatoon, SK
TCU Place
Thursday, October 24
Lloydminster, AB
Vic Juba Community Theatre
Saturday, October 26
Edmonton, AB
Edmonton EXPO Centre
Sunday, October 27
Calgary, AB
Bella Concert Hall
Tuesday, October 29
Vancouver, BC
The Orpheum Theatre
Wednesday, October 30
Abbotsford, BC
Abbotsford Centre
For artwork, interview requests or more information, contact:
Rob Bailey
BrandStand
201-819-1134
215559@email4pr.com
SOURCE The Wiggles
