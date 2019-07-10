The Wikki Stix Company Sponsors the 2nd Annual National Unplugged Play Day

PHOENIX, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2nd Annual National Unplugged Play Day , sponsored by the Wikki Stix Company, will be held on September 28th, 2019...encouraging kids to…Unplug it! Turn it off! Take a Break! Be a Kid !

National Unplugged Play Day, in its inaugural year, enjoyed the participation of over 115 stores nationwide, from large urban toy stores to office supply stores, to small specialty arts and craft stores. Additionally, over 1,500 moms purchased the "in-home play day kit" to participate with their children at home.

Kem Clark, president of Omnicor Inc., explained, "We all have concerns today over kids' constant attachment to electronics, where they sit and passively stare at screens. They have lost the art of playing. They watch, rather than DO! Play is important to stimulate imagination and creativity and help develop cognitive thinking skills. We felt our product, along with many others, might take the lead in offering a break from screens with hands-on, engaged play."

As part of the National Unplugged Play Day, Wikki Stix is offering a $6 Play Day Kit (with free shipping). The kit is only available to residents in the Continental USA and is limited to one kit per household…limited to the first 500 orders. The Wikki Stix Play Day Kit (enough for 4 children), includes:

Over 200 Wikki Stix

4 clown face cutouts to decorate and embellish

4 Wikkidoodle sheets... a fun doodle to use as a creative starting point

Flyer for making Wikki people

Flyer for making Wikki Wacky glasses

Do- Wikki Game (a fun, timed game activity)

(a fun, timed game activity) 4 Unplugged stickers to wear

Wikki Stix, wholly Made in the USA, are made of hand-knitting yarn and a microcrystalline food-grade, non-toxic wax. They work without paste or glue, so there is no mess – simply press down with light fingertip pressure. Soft and pliable, they are easy for young fingers to use for creative play, as well as learning letters, numbers, shapes and more! Wikki Stix are safe, gluten-free and non-toxic. Ideal for ages 3 and up.

Media contact:

Kem Clark

602-870-9877

http://www.wikkistix.com/

SOURCE The Wikki Stix Company

