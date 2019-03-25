The Wilbur Curtis Company Promotes Bryan Morford to the Position of CEO

MONTEBELLO, Calif., March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilbur Curtis Company, a premier manufacturer of commercial foodservice beverage systems, recently named Bryan Morford as the company's new Chief Executive Officer.

Starting with Curtis in 2002, Bryan has made significant contributions to the company's success over the years, and thus risen steadily through the ranks, holding several key positions on his way to the recent CEO appointment—Director of Sales, Senior VP of Sales Operations, and most recently Chief Operating Officer.

Bryan Morford, CEO Wilbur Curtis Company

Founded in 1941, the Wilbur Curtis Company is an industry leader in digital coffee brewing systems, iced tea brewers and dispensers, cappuccino machines and much more. From crafting single cups to brewing for ultra-high volume operations, systems are available to meet the specific needs of any customer.

In February of 2019, Curtis became part of SEB Professional Americas, joining the renowned Schaerer and WMF brands. These three esteemed industry leaders share a passion about coffee and are strategically focused on delivering customers' needs.

In his new role, Bryan will report to Ray Peden, President SEB Professional Americas.

For more information, please contact the Wilbur Curtis Company, Inc. 6913 Acco Street, Montebello, CA 90640. Toll-free: 800/421-6150. www.wilburcurtis.com .

