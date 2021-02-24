The Wild Acquires Prospect by IrisVR, Expanding Opportunities for Team Collaboration in VR/AR

PORTLAND, Ore. and NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, VR/AR collaboration platform The Wild announced its official acquisition of Prospect by IrisVR.

IrisVR was the first VR software on the market for architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) professionals (2014). The Wild (2017) innovated upon this momentum by providing a robust suite of VR and AR collaboration tools for teams.

IrisVR's powerful VR design review and coordination product, Prospect, aligns with The Wild's vision to shape immersive collaboration. The Wild will build upon this strong foundation, bringing dynamic real-time interactivity, prototyping, and enhanced collaboration to the table. This acquisition allows both products to grow stronger together as they combine forces to best serve the AEC industry and beyond.

"VR is entering a new chapter with lighter, more accessible hardware and customers that are beginning to deploy enterprise VR at scale," says Shane Scranton, CEO & Co-founder of IrisVR. "By joining forces with The Wild, our products will continue to help teams catch errors earlier and make decisions faster, while also building deeper integrations and broader hardware support within The Wild's ecosystem."

With this acquisition, The Wild will serve customers in architecture (Perkins + Will, KPF, Interior Architects, Leo A Daly), engineering (PAE Engineers, Thornton Tomasetti, Black & Veatch), construction (Mortenson, Gilbane), real estate, and enterprise (Lowe's Innovation Labs, ZoomCare, and Verizon).

"With remote work becoming common for AEC professionals, we have a unique opportunity to redefine and improve the workplace through immersive collaboration," says Gabe Paez, Founder & CEO of The Wild. "We intend to dramatically expand what is possible in The Wild and joining forces with IrisVR is a huge leap forward to empower more teams to experience their work together in virtual reality."

About IrisVR

Prospect by IrisVR is an immersive design review and collaboration software. It is used by BIM and VDC teams, design firms, and engineers who coordinate 3D models and implement design and construction processes.

About The Wild

The Wild is an immersive collaboration platform that empowers architecture, design, and enterprise teams to experience their work together in real-time using VR and AR. The Wild integrates with SketchUp, Revit, and BIM360 into a cloud-based workspace. With a flexible array of BIM, prototyping, and presentation workflows, The Wild connects teams and their ideas from anywhere they work.

Related Links

thewild.com

irisvr.com

SOURCE The Wild

Related Links

www.builtbywild.com

