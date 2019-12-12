The Wild Animal Sanctuary and The Wild Animal Refuge in Colorado Accredited by the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries

KEENESBURG, Colo., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wild Animal Sanctuary (TWAS) and The Wild Animal Refuge (TWAR), both of Colorado, have been awarded Accredited status by the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries (GFAS). The accreditation status provides a clear and trusted means for the public, donors and grantors to recognize TWAS and TWAR as exceptional sanctuaries.

A rescued tiger at The Wild Animal Refuge in Colorado enjoying his 35-acre habitat.

"We are very proud to announce the recent Accreditation of these two affiliated sanctuaries," said Daryl Tropea, Ph.D., GFAS Program Director in a December 6, 2019 statement. "The Wild Animal Sanctuary and the Wild Animal Refuge provide exceptional care for many animals, including many lions, tigers, and bears, that have been rescued from horrific captive situations. The two sanctuaries together are possibly the largest in the world, providing over 10,000 acres of natural habitats comprised of hills, canyons, springs, and caves for animals to rehabilitate and roam freely. Also, [the executive director] and his excellent team provide comprehensive education regarding the welfare and plight of captive wildlife and are dedicated to helping animals-in-need worldwide."

"As the Executive Director of The Wild Animal Sanctuary, I would like to say how grateful we are to be accredited by the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries," said Pat Craig, executive director of The Wild Animal Sanctuary. "Their extensive efforts to identify and accredit world-class facilities is unparalleled, and generously enables public confidence when looking toward the safety and well-being of rescued animals around the world."

About The Wild Animal Sanctuary:

Located near Keenesburg, Colorado, The Wild Animal Sanctuary is the largest nonprofit carnivore sanctuary in the world, with over 500 rescued animals including lions, tigers, bears, wolves, leopards and other large carnivores living in large-acreage natural habitats. Established in 1980, the Sanctuary operates two locations with more than 10,000 acres for abused, abandoned and confiscated carnivores and specializes in rehabilitating captive wildlife so they can be released into natural habitats where they can roam freely and live with others of their own kind. More information is available at www.wildanimalsanctuary.org and www.wildanimalrefuge.org

