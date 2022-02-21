The Wild Animal Sanctuary Receives Crypto Currency Donation From Alpaca Finance To Help Rescued Animals

KEENESBURG, Colo., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wild Animal Sanctuary (TWAS) announced they have received a significant donation in the form of USDT from the crypto currency enterprise known as Alpaca Finance. Per Alpaca Finance's request, the donation will be applied toward the lifelong care of the non-profit organization's herd of Alpacas. TWAS currently cares for more than 40 rescued Alpacas at their second 9,719-acre facility, which is located near Springfield Colorado and known as The Wild Animal Refuge (TWAR). Alpaca Finance's generous donation will help provide food, medical supplies, and animal care staffing for the purpose of caring for the herd.