The Wild Beauty Foundation: House Committee Advances Measure Targeting America's Horse Slaughter Pipeline

The amendment, led by Representatives Van Drew (R), Titus (D), Burchett (R), and Patronis (R) with support from members of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, reflects growing bipartisan momentum behind the SAFE Act and mounting national attention on America's horse slaughter pipeline.

The Lost Horses campaign led by Wild Beauty Foundation founder, Ashley Avis, and its coalition partners, Members of Congress and advocates released the following statements applauding the measure:

"For decades, this shadowed system has operated largely out of public view, even as tens of thousands of American horses continue to be shipped across our borders every year," said Ashley Avis, filmmaker and founder of the Wild Beauty Foundation and the Lost Horses campaign. "Today represents a major step forward, and I am deeply grateful to Representatives Buchanan and Titus for their leadership, and to the members of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee who helped move this effort forward.

I am pleased to share this moment alongside tireless advocates including Animal Welfare Institute and ASPCA, EQUUS Foundation, industry leaders, and lawmakers. Further, the Lost Horses campaign is deeply grateful to the horse racing industry led by organizations including 1/ST, The Jockey Club, and the broader equine community for stepping up in unprecedented ways. Together we are building real momentum toward lasting federal protections for America's horses."

"Protecting American horses from slaughter reflects our values as a nation, and I'm proud that my SAFE Act will finally end this inhumane practice permanently," stated Congressman Vern Buchanan (FL-16). "The ban on transporting horses for slaughter moving through the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee today is an enormous victory, and I'm grateful for the support of advocates across the country who have helped make this a reality. But we're not done yet—I will keep pushing forward to get the SAFE Act signed into law."

"As a senior member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, I am proud to have helped secure the Save America's Forgotten Equines (SAFE) Act in the Build America 250 Act," said Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-01). "This legislation would end the inhumane practice of horse slaughter for human consumption. These creatures are beloved pets, working partners, and military heroes; they deserve protection, dignity, and compassion."

"Protecting these horses requires industries, advocates, and lawmakers willing to confront difficult issues directly," said Aidan Butler, President of 1/ST. "This action by the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee marks meaningful progress toward lasting protections for America's horses, and 1/ST is proud to stand alongside the Lost Horses campaign, bipartisan lawmakers, and the broader racing and equine community to help drive that change forward."

The Lost Horses campaign has helped elevate national awareness around the issue through film, journalism, and partnerships with artists, athletes, veterans, equestrians, and policymakers and will continue to advance the national conversation to protect American equines.

The Lost Horses campaign is a national awareness campaign by The Wild Beauty Foundation fusing cinema with advocacy to address the largely hidden export-driven slaughter pipeline impacting American horses.

SOURCE The Wild Beauty Foundation