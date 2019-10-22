The Wild for Autodesk's BIM 360® Allows AEC Teams to Collaborate on BIM Content in VR/AR from Anywhere

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VR/AR collaboration platform The Wild released an integration with Autodesk BIM 360®, which will allow architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) teams to collaborate on their BIM 360-hosted models, in an immersive virtual or augmented reality workspace.

Working in disparate solutions, AEC teams often lose valuable time. With The Wild's BIM 360 integration, teams can meet in an immersive environment and provide spatial context for their stakeholders, helping them move from design to construction more efficiently.

By authenticating their BIM 360 account from The Wild's app, customers can create a virtual workspace from any BIM 360 model. The Wild remains synced with BIM 360, so the workspaces and models stay up to date in both applications, creating a single source of truth for each project.

"We're thrilled to offer a direct integration with BIM 360," remarks Gabe Paez, founder and CEO of The Wild. "The Wild has unlocked immersive decision-making in virtual and augmented reality for BIM 360 users without the importing, updating, or fuss."

The Wild takes immersive collaboration further than other architectural VR software on the market. Users can not only communicate with multiple teammates or stakeholders in their Space, but they can also iterate and prototype in real time, using native tools designed to express ideas in the moment.

In addition to BIM 360, The Wild integrates seamlessly with Autodesk Revit® and supports all major 3D file types. Collaborators can join from desktop (macOS and Windows), virtual reality (HTC Vive, Oculus Quest, Oculus Rift, Windows Mixed Reality), and augmented reality (iOS). Companies using The Wild include adidas, ENGIN Creative, M2 Studio, LRS Architects, Bora Architects, BNP Paribas, ASD Sky, MacDonald Miller, and Arc'teryx.

About The Wild

The Wild, an immersive collaboration platform, uses virtual and augmented reality to enable architecture teams to save time and make better decisions by experiencing their work together, immersed in a shared virtual space. With native support for Revit and BIM 360, The Wild aims to shape the future of collaboration by connecting people and their ideas across distance into a shared experience. For more information, visit thewild.com/bim360.

