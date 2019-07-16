The Wild Releases Oculus Quest Support, Opening The Door To Team-Wide VR Collaboration For Architecture and Design

PORTLAND, Ore., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Wild launched support for Oculus Quest, adding Facebook's newest standalone virtual reality headset to its growing list of supported devices.

The Wild is a VR/AR collaboration platform that allows architects and design teams to experience their work together at human scale, in real time, from anywhere in the world. Oculus Quest is the first all-in-one VR headset to hit the enterprise market. With this latest offering from The Wild, immersive collaboration is easier and more accessible than ever.

The Wild's mission is to help teams do their best work. For spatial design teams, that means being able to inhabit your designs long before they're built—catching errors, gaining critical context, and making more informed decisions together.

A Headset at Every Desk

"The Wild for Oculus Quest dramatically reduces the complexity of collaborating in VR," according to The Wild's founder and CEO, Gabe Paez. "With a headset at every desk, immersive collaboration can be transformative in achieving excellence and alignment across teams."

Reviewing architectural and environmental designs at human scale is vital. With The Wild, teams can meet in real time with up to eight people, fully synchronized, from anywhere in the world. The Wild offers native sketching and annotation tools, is compatible with most 3D file types, and integrates with Revit and SketchUp. The software is cross-platform as well—users can access The Wild from VR, iOS, or desktop (macOS and PC).

The Oculus Quest is a standalone headset, offering an immersive VR experience without a PC. It's wireless, portable, and affordable, starting at $399 (USD). Well-suited for design reviews on the go, the Quest also makes a great companion for teammates who don't have a full desktop VR setup.

The Wild for Oculus Quest is available now to qualified teams on a request-access basis. Learn more at thewild.com/quest.

About The Wild

The Wild, an immersive collaboration platform, uses virtual and augmented reality to enable architecture teams to save time and make better decisions by experiencing their work together, immersed in a shared virtual space. With native support for SketchUp and Revit, The Wild aims to shape the future of collaboration by connecting people and their ideas across distance into a shared experience. For more information, visit thewild.com .

