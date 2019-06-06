The Wild Revit Add-In Is Out Of Beta Adding Persistent Connection To Cloud XR Workspace

PORTLAND, Ore., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Wild announced the launch of their new Add-In for Autodesk® Revit®, which is now out of beta and available for download. The Wild, an immersive collaboration platform, enables all project stakeholders to experience design together, in real-time, from anywhere in the world. This Revit Add-In allows architecture, engineering, and BIM teams to bring their model into The Wild's VR experience and evaluate it at human-scale. They can move around in their models naturally, just like a walk-through post-construction.

"Tight integration with Revit is the number one thing our customers want," according to The Wild's founder and CEO Gabe Paez. "Our Revit Add-In is streamlining the workflow for teams working in architecture, engineering, and construction. Architects and designers can seamlessly experience their Revit content with one easy click."

Revit has led the way as the software of choice for the visualization and analysis of building information. With a single click, this Add-In creates a persistent connection between the Revit project and The Wild, so 3D views can easily be converted to spaces and updated as the project evolves in Revit. Sharing is now also possible directly in Revit through The Wild's new link sharing functionality, making it easier than ever to connect with co-workers and stakeholders in The Wild's immersive environment.

Details often get missed when stakeholders cannot view and experience a space until it is physically constructed. With the Revit Add-In, users will experience more effective communication, more confident decisions, and better alignment with teammates and clients by experiencing their work together at human-scale. Paez adds, "At some point, designs will be built physically, so the ability to bridge the virtual-to-physical divide is incredibly important. With The Wild's mixture of presentation, prototyping, and collaboration, you're not looking at something fixed and static, but experiencing something dynamic and ideating together inside the design."

The Wild, an immersive collaboration platform, uses virtual and augmented reality to enable architecture teams to save time and make better decisions by experiencing their work together, immersed in a shared virtual space. With native support for SketchUp and Revit, The Wild aims to shape the future of collaboration by connecting people and their ideas across distance into a shared experience. For more information, visit thewild.com .

