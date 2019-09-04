The Wild West Comes To The Screen, DVD and VOD Fall 2019

BALTIMORE, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DBM FILMS is pleased to present Bill Tilghman and the Outlaws, a One Eyed Horse production, directed by Wayne Shipley. Bill Tilghman and the Outlaws is a film about a movie company that comes to Oklahoma to convince legendary lawman Bill Tilghman to star in a bank robbery silent film featuring real outlaws. Tilghman reluctantly agrees, not realizing what is in store for everyone.

Set in 1915, Bill Tilghman and the Outlaws begins with a surprise visit to a small Oklahoma town from Hollywoodland film producer William Selig (Robert Neal Marshall) and his production team. Mr. Selig wants to feature prominent town marshal Bill Tilghman (Ken Arnold) and his deputies in a new moving picture. Not only does he hope to cast real lawmen, but he also wants real outlaws. Selig feels that people back East will flock to theaters to see Cole Younger (Darby Hinton), Frank James (Robert Carradine), and their gang "rob" a bank as they once did when the West was indeed wild. Tilghman reluctantly agrees to play himself and to secure the services of several men still in territorial prison. Things go awry in this clash of cultures when the outlaws, even though under heavy guard, hatch a plan to turn the tables on the law in one last attempt to regain their lost fame.

"I'm excited about the launch of Bill Tilghman and the Outlaws throughout the world. The western stars that Wayne has brought to life through this film based on the life of Bill Tilghman is excellent. It is good for the whole family and western fans alike," said Douglas B. Maddox, President, DBM Films

Available On: Amazon.com & DBMFilmStore.com More platforms coming!

