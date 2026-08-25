The Wildfire Calendar Has Changed; Has Yours?

Mercury Insurance Encourages Homeowners to Make Wildfire Preparedness a Year-Round Routine

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For generations, homeowners have thought about wildfire preparedness as a seasonal task: clear brush in the spring, clean the gutters, prepare an evacuation kit and get ready for the hottest months of the year. Mercury Insurance (NYSE/NYSE TX: MCY) says that calendar needs an update.

Wildfire risk can extend well beyond the months traditionally associated with fire season, making year-round preparedness increasingly important for homeowners in wildfire-prone areas. Conditions can change quickly as vegetation grows and dries, debris accumulates around homes, winds increase and periods of hot, dry weather create new opportunities for fires to ignite and spread.

"Wildfire preparedness shouldn't be something homeowners think about once a year," said Holly Sacks, Director of Portfolio Underwriting and Catastrophe Management at Mercury Insurance. "Conditions around a home are constantly changing. Vegetation grows back, leaves and debris accumulate and weather conditions can shift quickly. A home that was prepared six months ago may need attention again today."

CAL FIRE recommends a combination of home hardening and defensible space to improve a home's ability to withstand wildfire. Home-hardening measures can help protect structures from embers, radiant heat and direct flame, while defensible space creates a buffer designed to slow or stop the spread of fire toward a home.

Rather than treating wildfire preparation as a once-a-year project, Mercury recommends homeowners build wildfire resilience into their regular home-maintenance calendar.

A Year-Round Wildfire Preparedness Calendar

January–February: Review and Plan

Start the year by reviewing your homeowners insurance coverage and updating your home inventory. Photograph or record major possessions and improvements made during the previous year. Review your family's evacuation plan, emergency contacts and meeting locations.

This is also a good time to identify larger home-hardening projects that may require contractors or advance planning, such as upgrading vents, repairing siding or replacing vulnerable fencing.

March–April: Inspect the Home

Inspect the roof, gutters, vents, eaves, siding, decks and other exterior areas for damage or vulnerabilities. Look for gaps where wind-driven embers could potentially enter the home and repair damaged or deteriorating materials.

Clean leaves, pine needles and other combustible debris from roofs, gutters, decks and areas immediately surrounding the house. CAL FIRE recommends keeping roofs and gutters clear of debris and protecting vents against ember intrusion.

May–June: Build and Maintain Defensible Space

Turn attention to vegetation surrounding the property. Remove dead plants, weeds, leaves and other combustible material and trim vegetation as appropriate.

Pay particular attention to the area closest to the house. CAL FIRE identifies the first five feet surrounding a structure as especially important because embers can ignite combustible materials and allow fire to spread to the home.

Move firewood, lumber and other combustible materials away from structures and look for vegetation or other materials that could create a pathway for fire to reach the house.

July–August: Don't Let Maintenance Slip

During periods of elevated wildfire activity, homeowners may be paying closer attention to fire conditions, but the work around the house isn't finished.

Continue removing accumulated leaves, needles and debris from roofs, gutters and decks. Maintain vegetation and defensible space, and keep combustible materials away from the house.

Monitor local fire and weather conditions and make sure everyone in the household knows what they would take and where they would go if an evacuation became necessary.

September–October: Don't Assume Fire Season Is Over

A change in the calendar doesn't necessarily mean a change in wildfire risk.

Continue inspecting the property and maintaining defensible space, particularly during periods of dry vegetation, low humidity and strong winds. Check gutters, roofs, decks and the area immediately surrounding the home for new debris.

Review evacuation routes and keep vehicles fueled or charged when elevated fire conditions are forecast.

November–December: Reset for the Year Ahead

After fall winds and vegetation changes, inspect the property again. Remove accumulated debris, check trees and landscaping and identify maintenance or home-hardening projects to tackle during the cooler months.

Review emergency supplies and replace expired food, water, medications, batteries or other items as necessary. Update your home inventory following major holiday purchases or home improvements.

"Wildfire resilience isn't one project with a finish line," Sacks said. "The most effective approach is to make preparedness part of the way you routinely care for your home. A few minutes spent checking the property throughout the year can help identify vulnerabilities before they become bigger problems."

Home Hardening Matters, Too

Regular maintenance and defensible space are important pieces of wildfire preparedness, but homeowners should also look at the structure itself.

CAL FIRE recommends homeowners evaluate areas including roofs, gutters, vents, eaves, windows, exterior doors, siding, decks and fencing for vulnerabilities to embers, flames and radiant heat. Homeowners considering upgrades should consult local building requirements and qualified professionals when appropriate.

Mercury also encourages homeowners to speak with their insurance agent periodically to make sure their coverage reflects changes to their home and property.

The goal isn't to predict when the next wildfire will occur. It's to make sure the home is as prepared as possible whenever it does. The wildfire calendar has changed. Homeowners' preparedness calendars should change with it.

For information about wildfire home preparedness, visit the Mercury Insurance Resource Center.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE/NYSE TX: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners, renters and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including commercial, business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service, through more than 4,200 employees and a network of more than 6,340 independent agents in 11 states. Mercury has earned an "A" rating from A.M. Best, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook.

Media interested in receiving updates from Mercury can learn more at the Mercury Newsroom.

SOURCE Mercury Insurance