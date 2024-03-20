The Will Group Achieves 9001:2015 Certification

Internationally recognized standard further demonstrates The Will Group's commitment to quality assurance and technological excellence.

CHICAGO, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Will Group has earned its ISO 9001:2015 certification, effective immediately. The official certification reflects The Will Group's dedication to delivering technological excellence by applying the highest standard of quality assurance throughout all its processes, including research and development, product testing, delivery, support, and customer service.

The Will Group’s ISO 9001:2015 certification applies to its 135,000 sq ft industrial business Centre located in the North Lawndale neighborhood of Chicago.The mixed-use facility is used for contract manufacturing, smart LED light fixtures, capacitor banks, electrical distribution, MRO warehousing, and more. The place-based strategy business campus investment will maintain and create over 200 jobs.

"Safety and quality assurance is the responsibility of every Will Group employee," said Sean O'Conor, The Will Group's Director of Assembly Operations. "Our mission has always been to bring jobs to communities that need it the most, and truly meet the needs of our customers. At the same time, we have always been committed to providing the best customer service possible. In earning this certification, we are driven to not only adhere to our already high-quality assurance standards, but to continually improve upon them."

Developed and overseen by the International Organization for Standardization in Geneva, Switzerland, the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Systems certification is the latest iteration of ISO 9001 (which was previously updated in 2008). It is made up of seven Quality Management Principles (QMPs): Customer Focus, Leadership, Engagement of People, Process Approach, Improvement, Evidence-based Decision-making, and Relationship Management. O'Conor notes that adhering to these principles helps The Will Group define and implement a robust system that is repeatable and measurable. "This helps us deliver high-quality solutions and services, by improving processes and driving improvements."

ISO 9001:2015 certified companies must continue to fulfill the strict guidelines pertaining to the processes involved in each of these categories to retain certification. "One of the mandates under ISO 9001:2015 is that in order for companies to succeed at quality assurance, top leadership must provide its unfailing support to all teams throughout the organization," said Josie Moreno, Logistics Manager of The Will Group. "We take this commitment very seriously. We recognize all the hard work, effort, and expertise that our employees have invested in building and maintaining our reputation for technological excellence. This certification is not the end of our journey but rather a new beginning. Together, we will continue to achieve great things, set new standards of excellence, and truly show, "Where There's A Will, There's A Way."

The Will Group is composed of a family of diverse companies that provide a comprehensive range of products and services to the construction and utility industries including infrastructure, distribution, engineering, program management, and warehousing services.

