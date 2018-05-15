The William F. Ryan Community Health Network Rebrands as Ryan Health

"Healthcare is evolving, and at Ryan Health, we are embracing the future, focused on putting patients at the center of everything we do. We have a more than fifty-year history as a federally qualified health center, caring for the needs of New Yorkers in diverse communities," said Brian McIndoe, President and CEO of Ryan Health. "The new name and logo shows we are prepared for the next fifty years of delivering exceptional primary care, behavioral health, specialty care, prevention, and disease management that promote our patient's complete health."

In line with the latest developments in healthcare, Ryan Health is committed to quality improvement and a patient-centered approach that results in healthier, more satisfied patients. In addition, through intensive disease management and education that Ryan Health provides, our patients are learning to manage their own health better. The six community health centers of Ryan Health are certified as Patient Centered Medical Homes (PCMH) by the National Committee for Quality Assurance. This rigorous certification demonstrates that Ryan Health is committed to delivering high quality healthcare using the latest clinical protocols, providing the right care at the right time. The new name and logo expresses that commitment.

The rebranding campaign launched today with the rollout of a new redesigned, patient-centered website, www.ryanhealth.org. The site allows for easy navigation to access the various services available at Ryan Health including primary care and specialty services. Mobile friendly and designed with the patient in mind, online appointments and the ability to request electronic medical records are also available.

The rebranding also visually unites all the centers that have been added since the original William F. Ryan Community Health Center opened on the Upper West Side in 1967. The names of the six community health centers that make up Ryan Health are:

Upper West Side:

Ryan Health | West 97 th Street

Street

Ryan Health | Women & Children's

Hell's Kitchen:

Ryan Chelsea-Clinton

Lower East Side:

Ryan Health | NENA

Harlem:

Ryan Health | Adair



Ryan Health | Frederick Douglass

In addition, Ryan Health provides care in seven school-based health centers, four community outreach centers, and a mobile health center to service community needs.

"This is an exciting time for Ryan Health as we rebrand and strengthen our commitment to care for New Yorkers. Our nearly 600 dedicated, quality driven staff members work hard every day to provide unparalleled care that helps our patients get healthy and stay healthy," said E. Ronald Guy, chairman of Ryan Health's Board of Directors. "The new name and logo represents our commitment and unique perspective on the needs of our patients, which are to improve the health of entire communities."

Ryan Health provides over 46,000 patients, regardless of their ability to pay, with crucial primary and pediatric care, as well as specialty services including behavioral health, women's health, dental care, chronic disease management, and HIV treatment and prevention, including community outreach efforts that make PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) and PEP (post-exposure prophylaxis) more readily available in the community.

As a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC), the bar for quality and accountability is set high for Ryan Health—its healthcare providers are among the best in their fields, practicing advanced, evidence-based medicine that improves outcomes and lives.

