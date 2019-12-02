The William, Jeff and Jennifer Gross Family Foundation Donates $19.5 Million to Non-Profits in 2019

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The William, Jeff and Jennifer Gross Family Foundation, the charity founded by retired asset manager Bill Gross and his son and daughter, announced today that it donated a total of $19,500,000 to 45 non-profits in 2019, ranging from the Wilcox Health Foundation of Kauai, Hawaii, to Doctors Without Borders in New York City.

The donations support meaningful activities around the world that include the promotion of practical solutions for sustainable development (the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network), healthcare in the Carolinas (Atrium Health Foundation), and an effort to end life-threatening hunger in 47 countries (Action Against Hunger). The Foundation also supports many local and California causes, including pediatric medical care in Orange County through the CHOC Foundation, the Anaheim Community Foundation, and medical care in south Orange County through the Laguna Beach Community Clinic.

The Foundation continues its support of international human rights campaigns through the VII Foundation, as well as Laguna Beach community services providers that include the Laguna Food Pantry, the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, and the Laguna Beach Senior Center.

"I am pleased to work with Jennifer and Jeff and to identify and support the meaningful and important work of organizations that benefit local and global communities," said Mr. Gross, the co-founder of PIMCO and a long-time resident of Orange County. "While I previously measured success by business accomplishments, success is now a function of what we can do to benefit and help others around the world."

The following non-profits received donations of more than $1 million from the William, Jeff and Jennifer Gross Family Foundation in 2019:

Wilcox Health Foundation $2,750,000

The New York Times Neediest Cases Fund $2,100,000

Doctors Without Borders $2,100,000

Action Against Hunger $2,000,000

CHOC Foundation $2,000,000

Atrium Health Foundation $2,000,000

Sustainable Development Solutions Network $1,350,000

Harbor Day School $1,000,000

Other recipients of donations included:

Anaheim Community Foundation

Asperger / Autism Network

Laguna Beach Community Clinic

Laguna Food Pantry

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach

Laguna Beach Senior Center

Laguna Radio Inc.

Friendship Shelter

Glennwood Housing Foundation

Friends of the Laguna Beach Library

Pacific Marine Mammal Center

Seaside Legal Services

Sally's Fund

No Square Theater

Doug Pensinger Photography Fund

Art & Creativity for Healing

Laura's House

Urban Ministry Center

Ocean Institute

Child Creativity Lab

VII Foundation

USA Gymnastics

Think Equal

Pharia Foundation

US Olympic & Paralympic Foundation

Oahu Economic Development Board

Columbia University

American Foundation for the University of the West Indies

Creative Visions Foundation

Charity Water

Athlete Assistance Fund

Amazon Watch

Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

Hudson River Friends

MusiCares

ACM Lifting Lives

Stray Cat Alliance

These contributions support Bill, Jeff and Jennifer Gross's longstanding commitment to provide financial resources to organizations that provide a direct benefit to the communities in which they serve. Mr. Gross has previously announced he is also donating all proceeds from past and upcoming auctions of his world-renowned stamp collection to charity.

