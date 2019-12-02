The William, Jeff and Jennifer Gross Family Foundation Donates $19.5 Million to Non-Profits in 2019
Recipients Include Medical, Environmental and Humanitarian Organizations
Dec 02, 2019, 12:00 ET
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The William, Jeff and Jennifer Gross Family Foundation, the charity founded by retired asset manager Bill Gross and his son and daughter, announced today that it donated a total of $19,500,000 to 45 non-profits in 2019, ranging from the Wilcox Health Foundation of Kauai, Hawaii, to Doctors Without Borders in New York City.
The donations support meaningful activities around the world that include the promotion of practical solutions for sustainable development (the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network), healthcare in the Carolinas (Atrium Health Foundation), and an effort to end life-threatening hunger in 47 countries (Action Against Hunger). The Foundation also supports many local and California causes, including pediatric medical care in Orange County through the CHOC Foundation, the Anaheim Community Foundation, and medical care in south Orange County through the Laguna Beach Community Clinic.
The Foundation continues its support of international human rights campaigns through the VII Foundation, as well as Laguna Beach community services providers that include the Laguna Food Pantry, the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, and the Laguna Beach Senior Center.
"I am pleased to work with Jennifer and Jeff and to identify and support the meaningful and important work of organizations that benefit local and global communities," said Mr. Gross, the co-founder of PIMCO and a long-time resident of Orange County. "While I previously measured success by business accomplishments, success is now a function of what we can do to benefit and help others around the world."
The following non-profits received donations of more than $1 million from the William, Jeff and Jennifer Gross Family Foundation in 2019:
Wilcox Health Foundation $2,750,000
The New York Times Neediest Cases Fund $2,100,000
Doctors Without Borders $2,100,000
Action Against Hunger $2,000,000
CHOC Foundation $2,000,000
Atrium Health Foundation $2,000,000
Sustainable Development Solutions Network $1,350,000
Harbor Day School $1,000,000
Other recipients of donations included:
Anaheim Community Foundation
Asperger / Autism Network
Laguna Beach Community Clinic
Laguna Food Pantry
Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach
Laguna Beach Senior Center
Laguna Radio Inc.
Friendship Shelter
Glennwood Housing Foundation
Friends of the Laguna Beach Library
Pacific Marine Mammal Center
Seaside Legal Services
Sally's Fund
No Square Theater
Doug Pensinger Photography Fund
Art & Creativity for Healing
Laura's House
Urban Ministry Center
Ocean Institute
Child Creativity Lab
VII Foundation
USA Gymnastics
Think Equal
Pharia Foundation
US Olympic & Paralympic Foundation
Oahu Economic Development Board
Columbia University
American Foundation for the University of the West Indies
Creative Visions Foundation
Charity Water
Athlete Assistance Fund
Amazon Watch
Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
Hudson River Friends
MusiCares
ACM Lifting Lives
Stray Cat Alliance
These contributions support Bill, Jeff and Jennifer Gross's longstanding commitment to provide financial resources to organizations that provide a direct benefit to the communities in which they serve. Mr. Gross has previously announced he is also donating all proceeds from past and upcoming auctions of his world-renowned stamp collection to charity.
SOURCE The William, Jeff and Jennifer Gross Family Foundation
Share this article