The William, Jeff and Jennifer Gross Family Foundation Donates More Than $17 Million to Non-Profits in 2020, including $2.4 million for Covid Relief

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The William, Jeff and Jennifer Gross Family Foundation ("the Foundation"), the charity founded by retired asset manager Bill Gross and his son and daughter, announced today that it donated a total of $17 million to 51 non-profits in 2020, including $2.4 million targeted toward Covid-19 relief efforts in Southern California and around the world.

During a year when the need was greater than ever, the Foundation donated to organizations providing for both food as well as medical aid related to the devastating effects of Covid-19. The Foundation's largest donation of $3.5 million went to Doctors Without Borders, which is responding to Covid-19 in more than 70 countries by caring for patients, offering health education and mental health support, providing training for vital infection control measures in health facilities, and supporting response efforts by local authorities.

Locally, the Foundation gave to organizations providing Covid-19 relief including the Second Harvest Food Bank, Orange County Food Bank, the Laguna Food Pantry, and United Way of Greater Los Angeles. Additional donations continue the Foundation's support of meaningful activities around the world that include an effort to end life-threatening hunger in 47 countries (Action Against Hunger), international human rights campaigns (the VII Foundation), the promotion of practical solutions for sustainable development (the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network), and homelessness (the Salvation Army's homeless shelter program).

"Jennifer, Jeff and I have tried this year to identify and support organizations doing their best to bring relief and assistance during the pandemic," said Mr. Gross, the co-founder of PIMCO, a signatory to the Giving Pledge, and a long-time resident of Orange County. "I believe in donating to where it can do the most good, when it is most needed. Whether it is restaurant employees, domestic workers or unemployed musicians, anyone affected by the pandemic, whether directly or indirectly, deserves assistance to help get through this challenging time."

The following non-profits providing Covid-19 relief or affected by the pandemic received donations from the William, Jeff and Jennifer Gross Family Foundation in 2020:

Laguna Beach Community Clinic

Laguna Food Pantry

Sally's Fund

Pacific Marine Mammal Center

Laguna Beach Festival of Arts

Friendship Shelter

Ocean Institute

Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County

Orange County Food Bank

National Domestic Workers Alliance Coronavirus Care Fund

World Central KitchenMusiCares

United Way of Greater Los Angeles

Restaurant Workers Community Foundation

Christ Child House

Mission Hospital

ʻĀina Ho'okupu o Kīlauea

CASA of Los Angeles

Orange County United Way Pandemic Relief Fund

OneOC Emergency Volunteer Center

Orange County Rescue Mission

Someone Cares Soup Kitchen

Recipients of donations of more than $1 million include:

Doctors Without Borders $3,508,000

Action Against Hunger $2,806,400

VII Foundation $1,520,000

Salvation Army Homeless Shelter Anaheim $1,403,200

Other recipients of donations included:

Sustainable Development Solutions Network

Lestonnac Free Clinic

Harbor Day School

Think Equal

Millennium Promise

Share Our Selves

US Coalition on Sustainability

Pharia Foundation

American Indian College Fund

Columbia University

World Childhood Foundation

charity: water

Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors Climate Nexus

Kauai Community Cat Project

Food on Foot

GRAMMY Museum

Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

Stray Cat Alliance

CHOC Children's Foundation

Ecumenical Hunger Program

Hoag Sport Charity

OutFront Minnesota Community Services

These contributions support Bill, Jeff and Jennifer Gross's longstanding commitment to provide financial resources to organizations that provide a direct benefit to the communities in which they serve. The Foundation's contributions have made a meaningful impact to local communities throughout Southern California and globally, and provide financial support to those in need through contributions in three primary areas: Humanitarian Efforts, Education and Healthcare. Mr. Gross is a signatory to the Giving Pledge, a global, multi-generational commitment by some of the world's wealthiest individuals and couples to give a majority of their wealth to philanthropy or charitable causes, either during their lifetimes or in their wills.

For more information about the William, Jeff and Jennifer Gross Family Foundation, please visit https://grossfamilyfoundation.com/. For additional information about Bill Gross, visit https://williamhgross.com/.

SOURCE The William, Jeff and Jennifer Gross Family Foundation