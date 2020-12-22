The William, Jeff and Jennifer Gross Family Foundation Donates More Than $17 Million to Non-Profits in 2020, including $2.4 million for Covid Relief
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The William, Jeff and Jennifer Gross Family Foundation ("the Foundation"), the charity founded by retired asset manager Bill Gross and his son and daughter, announced today that it donated a total of $17 million to 51 non-profits in 2020, including $2.4 million targeted toward Covid-19 relief efforts in Southern California and around the world.
During a year when the need was greater than ever, the Foundation donated to organizations providing for both food as well as medical aid related to the devastating effects of Covid-19. The Foundation's largest donation of $3.5 million went to Doctors Without Borders, which is responding to Covid-19 in more than 70 countries by caring for patients, offering health education and mental health support, providing training for vital infection control measures in health facilities, and supporting response efforts by local authorities.
Locally, the Foundation gave to organizations providing Covid-19 relief including the Second Harvest Food Bank, Orange County Food Bank, the Laguna Food Pantry, and United Way of Greater Los Angeles. Additional donations continue the Foundation's support of meaningful activities around the world that include an effort to end life-threatening hunger in 47 countries (Action Against Hunger), international human rights campaigns (the VII Foundation), the promotion of practical solutions for sustainable development (the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network), and homelessness (the Salvation Army's homeless shelter program).
"Jennifer, Jeff and I have tried this year to identify and support organizations doing their best to bring relief and assistance during the pandemic," said Mr. Gross, the co-founder of PIMCO, a signatory to the Giving Pledge, and a long-time resident of Orange County. "I believe in donating to where it can do the most good, when it is most needed. Whether it is restaurant employees, domestic workers or unemployed musicians, anyone affected by the pandemic, whether directly or indirectly, deserves assistance to help get through this challenging time."
The following non-profits providing Covid-19 relief or affected by the pandemic received donations from the William, Jeff and Jennifer Gross Family Foundation in 2020:
Laguna Beach Community Clinic
Laguna Food Pantry
Sally's Fund
Pacific Marine Mammal Center
Laguna Beach Festival of Arts
Friendship Shelter
Ocean Institute
Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County
Orange County Food Bank
National Domestic Workers Alliance Coronavirus Care Fund
World Central KitchenMusiCares
United Way of Greater Los Angeles
Restaurant Workers Community Foundation
Christ Child House
Mission Hospital
ʻĀina Ho'okupu o Kīlauea
CASA of Los Angeles
Orange County United Way Pandemic Relief Fund
OneOC Emergency Volunteer Center
Orange County Rescue Mission
Someone Cares Soup Kitchen
Recipients of donations of more than $1 million include:
Doctors Without Borders $3,508,000
Action Against Hunger $2,806,400
VII Foundation $1,520,000
Salvation Army Homeless Shelter Anaheim $1,403,200
Other recipients of donations included:
Sustainable Development Solutions Network
Lestonnac Free Clinic
Harbor Day School
Think Equal
Millennium Promise
Share Our Selves
US Coalition on Sustainability
Pharia Foundation
American Indian College Fund
Columbia University
World Childhood Foundation
charity: water
Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors Climate Nexus
Kauai Community Cat Project
Food on Foot
GRAMMY Museum
Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
Stray Cat Alliance
CHOC Children's Foundation
Ecumenical Hunger Program
Hoag Sport Charity
OutFront Minnesota Community Services
These contributions support Bill, Jeff and Jennifer Gross's longstanding commitment to provide financial resources to organizations that provide a direct benefit to the communities in which they serve. The Foundation's contributions have made a meaningful impact to local communities throughout Southern California and globally, and provide financial support to those in need through contributions in three primary areas: Humanitarian Efforts, Education and Healthcare. Mr. Gross is a signatory to the Giving Pledge, a global, multi-generational commitment by some of the world's wealthiest individuals and couples to give a majority of their wealth to philanthropy or charitable causes, either during their lifetimes or in their wills.
For more information about the William, Jeff and Jennifer Gross Family Foundation, please visit https://grossfamilyfoundation.com/. For additional information about Bill Gross, visit https://williamhgross.com/.
