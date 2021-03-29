The William Morris Group Joins Lion Street

JACKSON, Miss., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lion Street is pleased to announce The William Morris Group as its newest Owner-Firm. Lion Street is a premier player in the financial and insurance industry, allowing The William Morris Group to offer more sophisticated solutions to their clients.

"Lion Street was created for professional advisors to provide resources and influence at scale unachievable in a local market," said Bob Carter, Lion Street Founder and CEO. "The best get better when they unite around a common mission of providing the best client solutions."

Based in Jackson, Miss., and founded by industry veteran Bill Morris, The William Morris Group is an independently owned financial services and executive benefits planning firm established in 1981. The Firm works with professional firms, businesses and individuals across the United States.

"At The William Morris Group we strive to represent our clients in the insurance and financial services marketplace with integrity, independence, creativity and access to cutting edge solutions," said Christopher Walters, Principal of the firm. "A partnership with Lion Street presented a unique opportunity to enhance that and ally ourselves with peers throughout the country who share our values."

The William Morris Group exudes "Fierce Independence" and aligns perfectly with Lion Street's culture and vision for firm growth. Lion Street is honored to have The William Morris Group become part of the family and look forward to growing a great company together.

About Lion Street

Lion Street is a leading financial services company based in Austin, Texas. Lion Street provides elite independent life insurance and wealth advisory firms access to the financial products, intellectual capital, and specialized resources they need to meet the sophisticated needs of high-net-worth and corporate clients. Every affiliated financial advisor is a stockholder of Lion Street. Together, Lion Street's Owner-Firms are strongly committed to building a fiercely independent, yet highly collaborative network of professionals. To learn more about Lion Street, please visit www.lionstreet.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

