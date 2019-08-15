The Williams Inn Opens Today In The Berkshires

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Berkshire's is celebrating the landscape and culture of its community with the opening of the new 3-story, 58,000 square-foot, 64-room Williams inn. Inspired by the architectural vernacular of New England, the inn is perfectly positioned as the beacon of the town center, and was designed to seamlessly fit into the community.

The Williams Inn features a full-service restaurant and bar, a fitness center, and a combined 3,200-square-feet of meeting and event space with natural lighting and transitional indoor/ outdoor options. The exterior features a 3,500-square-foot greenspace that can be tented for seasonal outdoor functions.

The inn's 62-seat restaurant, The Barn, is run by Executive Chef, Kevin DeMarco previously of Newport Restaurant Group, and offers a menu filled with locally-sourced American classics. The Barn serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner and features two private dining spaces in addition to seasonal outdoor dining.

A diverse range of contemporary art, now a cornerstone of this former industrial community, has been thoughtfully integrated into the property, allowing guests to enjoy works of art ranging from paintings and photography to sculptures and pottery created by area artists.

"The Williams Inn, with our central location at the base of Spring Street, is sure to become a centerpiece for the community," says Kevin Hurley, general manager of the inn. "The inn is a celebration of the rich culture, history, and talent of the area. From the locally-curated menu at The Barn to carefully selected pieces from local makers and artisans used throughout the property, so much thought and care went into making this property a staple in the community."

The property is in close proximity to the Berkshires' world-class cultural institutions - The Clark Art Institute, Tanglewood, the Norman Rockwell Museum, Mass MoCA, the Williams College Museum of Art, Jacob's Pillow. In addition, the inn is adjacent to the Taconic Golf Club, ranked #39 in Golf.com's Top 100 Public Courses, and top 5 collegiate course. For nature lovers, the Williams Inn is within easy access to fly fishing, canoeing, cycling, kayaking, and rock climbing, as well as local walking/hiking trails.

The Williams Inn is operated by Waterford Hotel Group. Cambridge-based architecture and design firm, CambridgeSeven, was charged with the architecture and design.

